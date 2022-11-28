Warren County to sponsor job fair Dec. 12 in Warrensburg

The Warren County Career Center will hold a job fair for upcounty businesses on Monday, Dec. 12, in Warrensburg, and registration has begun for employers who would like to be part of it.

Businesses located in Warrensburg, Chester, Johnsburg, Thurman, Horicon, Hague and Stony Creek are invited to be part of the hiring event, which will be held at Warrensburg fire station at 18 Elm St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be space for up to 20 businesses, and this event will include Warren County agencies such as the Warren County Department of Public Works and Countryside Adult Home.

“While the unemployment rate remains low, we still see great value in hosting job fairs to promote all of the great employment options that exist in our community. We have excellent places to work in the northern part of the county and sometimes they just need the spotlight and the exposure so more residents know about these employers,” Liza Ochsendorf, Warren County director of workforce development, in a news release.

This job fair comes on the heels of Warren County Career Center’s first in-person job fair in two years, held Oct. 20 at Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls. That event drew 11 employers and 31 job seekers.

Businesses are asked to register through this online form, but job seekers are not required to register and can just walk in between 9 a.m and 1 p.m.

For more information, email ochsendorfl@warrencountyny.gov or call 518-824-8865.

Good morning, could you please get this in as a brief in the next few days? Thanks! -- Don

Corinth Road culvert replacement

The Warren County Department of Public Works will host a public meeting Thursday, Dec. 15, to discuss proposals to replace the culvert carrying Clendon Brook under Corinth Road, also known as Warren County Route 28, in Queensbury.

The culvert is located between the Corinth Road intersections with Sherman Island Road and Van Dusen Road.

The meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the West Glens Falls Emergency Squad building at 86 Luzerne Road in Queensbury.

The meeting will provide an opportunity for residents and stakeholders to hear and discuss options for replacement of the culvert, according to a Warren County news release.

There will be a short presentation at 6 p.m., followed by an opportunity for public comments and questions.

Those with questions about the project can call Warren County DPW at 518-761-6556 or email publicinfo@warrencountydpw.com. County officials ask that "Corinth Road Culvert" be listed in the email subject line.