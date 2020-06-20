Warren County to spend $500,000 for tourism promotion

QUEENSBURY — Warren County supervisors have signed off on the Tourism Department’s plan to spend a half-million dollars to drive visitors to the region.
Joanne Conley updated the Board of Supervisors on Friday about the final plan. The county had budgeted $1 million of its occupancy tax revenue for tourism promotion, but has decided to hold some of that money back in reserve for next year.
Forty percent of the $528,000, about $211,000, will be spent up front to get ready for the July 4 holiday, according to Conley.
“Get the word out now that Warren County and the Lake George area is open; that we are ready to safely welcome visitors to the area,” she said.
Working Pictures has created the marketing video with the slogan “Look to the Lake George Area.”
Two-thirds of the money spent this summer will be spent on digital advertising on Google, Facebook and Instagram, as well as streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu.
Conley said there will be some targeted advertising at visitors to the county’s tourism website.
About $50,000 of the money will be spent on broadcast television advertisements in the Albany, Utica, Syracuse, New York City and Hartford, Connecticut, markets, according to Conley. They will air during the time before and after the evening news broadcasts.
“People are absolutely watching the news,” she said.
Montreal is another potential market, but Conley said that is on the back burner because of the current restrictions on cross-border travel because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even before a formal advertising buy, Conley said her staff has been updating the website and creating content for social media.
“We’re still getting the word out,” he said.
Conley said they also spent $10,000 on a quick marketing blast to the New York City region to get visitors for the Fourth of July weekend.
Another $182,000 would be spent in the second half of the summer and $132,000 left for the remainder of the year for promotion for fall and winter.
Glens Falls 5th Ward Supervisor Ben Driscoll said he is happy that funds will be held back for later in the year, which was not the case in some earlier proposals from the Tourism Department.
“I had some concerns that the late fall and winter seasons weren’t really addressed,” he said.
Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan also said she is happy there will be money for a winter season push.
In a typical year, the county would spend $1 million on its media buy and $150,000 internally, according to Conley. She said she will have about $650,000 to roll over into next year.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
