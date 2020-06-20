Warren County to spend $500,000 for tourism promotion

“People are absolutely watching the news,” she said.

Montreal is another potential market, but Conley said that is on the back burner because of the current restrictions on cross-border travel because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even before a formal advertising buy, Conley said her staff has been updating the website and creating content for social media.

“We’re still getting the word out,” he said.

Conley said they also spent $10,000 on a quick marketing blast to the New York City region to get visitors for the Fourth of July weekend.

Another $182,000 would be spent in the second half of the summer and $132,000 left for the remainder of the year for promotion for fall and winter.

Glens Falls 5th Ward Supervisor Ben Driscoll said he is happy that funds will be held back for later in the year, which was not the case in some earlier proposals from the Tourism Department.

“I had some concerns that the late fall and winter seasons weren’t really addressed,” he said.

Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan also said she is happy there will be money for a winter season push.

In a typical year, the county would spend $1 million on its media buy and $150,000 internally, according to Conley. She said she will have about $650,000 to roll over into next year.

