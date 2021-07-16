Warren County to see less money from solar array at airport

In the midst of getting all the work done, the authority closed the eligibility period for the higher tax incentive, so Nexamp now will have to settle for a lower one.

One concern Nexamp officials expressed is that if this project is held up, another company would scoop up the incentives and connection space.

Some supervisors had concerns about the drop of about $2.4 million and wondered whether the county should hold off.

Queensbury Supervisor John Strough proposed tabling the resolution. He believes the county should get a second opinion about whether this is a good deal.

“It reminds me of the Siemens’ report, and that board decided then that they didn’t need an independent consultant’s report and you know how that turned out,” he said, referring to the county’s contract for its cogeneration plant, which did not deliver the promised savings.

Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt seconded the motion.

Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said he did not want to get involved in another “boondoggle” at the airport.