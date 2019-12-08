QUEENSBURY — Selling one building to put up another seems to have worked out well financially for Warren County.
County leaders found out Thursday that plans to build a new home for the county Office of Emergency Services' trailers and vehicles will cost significantly less than the money the county is to receive for selling the former home to the equipment.
The county is selling for $450,000 the Lower Warren Street, Queensbury, property where the equipment had been stored in recent years.
On Thursday, the county Board of Supervisors Finance Committee accepted the low bid for a proposal to build a 7,200-square-foot building at the rear of the county Municipal Center for the equipment, at a cost of $379,799.
That should give the county a bit of a profit in the swap.
"I was very pleased with the number. We wanted to have the sale of one building pay for the other," said county Emergency Services Director Brian LaFlure.
LaFlure has been trying to get the expensive hazardous material response and emergency response equipment out of the elements for years. They were put in a building on Lower Warren Street, but that building was shared with a recycling company, didn't have space for all of the equipment, and needed repairs.
That building is being sold to Perkins Recycling of Queensbury.
Construction on the new six-bay building is expected to begin this spring.
In addition to the emergency services trailers and equipment, the building project includes space for Public Works Department vehicles that are now kept in a small building at the corner of West Mountain Road and Gurney Lane, which has fallen into disrepair.
Bishop Beaudry Construction of Schenectady was the low bidder of five companies that solicited the work, with the highest proposal coming in at $538,075.
LaFlure said the company built the Wilton Fire Department's new fire station, and county Administrator Ryan Moore said it built the new Saratoga County Animal Shelter as well.
"They have nothing but phenomenal references," Warren County Public Works Superintendent Kevin Hajos said.
