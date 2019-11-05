A landowner's claim that Warren County wrongly foreclosed on and sold their properties in Bolton will result in a years-old property sale being undone and the county having to repay the purchase price.
Warren County will refund the bidder who bought the property the $57,508 that was paid to the county for it and reverse the 2016 tax foreclosure sale. In all, the settlement will result in $63,393 being returned to JP Gross Properties of Queensbury, and JP Gross agreeing to return the property to the prior owner.
The settlement, approved last week by the county Board of Supervisors Finance Committee, will cost the county $5,884 from the buyer's premium paid to the auction company and property sale closing costs.
The county was sued in 2017 over the 2016 tax foreclosure auction sale of two lots on Jehm Lane, off Trout Lake Road, in the town of Bolton. The properties were owned by a Long Island-based company, Jehm Holding Corp.
The properties were foreclosed upon by the county and put up for sale in the 2016 tax auction, because because no one paid the 2013-14 and 2014-15 school taxes or town and county taxes in 2014.
But town and county taxes in 2015 and 2016 were paid on the properties, and the company's representatives claimed after the auction that they did not receive the tax bills in late 2013 and all of 2014.
You have free articles remaining.
The lawsuit claimed that a company official notified the town of Bolton via a phone call that the address to which tax bills should be sent had changed, and the company did not get notices that taxes hadn't been paid.
In all, $1,492 in taxes was owed on the two properties.
County attorney Mary Kissane said there was a question about what information on tax payments was forwarded from the town of Bolton, which did not handle the foreclosure notices properly, and said the county attorney's office did not properly handle the tax foreclosure notices on the properties. (Kissane was not county attorney at the time.)
A former employee of the office was fired from her post in part because of the mistake.
"Basically, what happened was they (Jehm Holding) were not noticed properly," Kissane said. "Since then, we have changed some things in our office to make sure this doesn't happen again."
The properties, amounting to 8.2 acres between them, were assessed at more than $160,000 at the time they were sold to JP Gross Properties of Queensbury.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.