Warren County to renew contract with Revolution Rail

QUEENSBURY — Another company has expressed interest in running rail bikes on the railroad line, but the county is going to stick with Revolution Rail as the sole operator on the tracks for now.

The Warren County Public Works Committee last week voted to recommend renewal of the contract with the company to offer pedal-powered rides on the rail line.

The company will pay the county $40,000, which is an increase of $5,000 from this year’s contract.

Revolution Rail operates on two sections of the rail line — between North Creek and Riparius and along the Hudson River in the North River area.

Another company, Wild Waters Outdoor Center, expressed interest in using a section of track between Stony Creek and Thurman that is not currently used by Revolution Rail. Wild Waters wanted to offer combined rafting and rail bike tours.

Owner Douglas Azaert told the committee that the company has been in business since 1983. Azaert said he was not interested in hurting Revolution Rail’s business. He said he believes his would be a unique experience.

“There is nowhere I can find where there is a rail bike tour and whitewater rafting on the same stretch of river,” he said.

However, Revolution Rail had requested to use the entire line for its tours and have a base of operations at Thousand Acres Ranch in Stony Creek.

“People have expressed an interest in doing longer runs, so we’re looking at that,” said company co-founder Rob Harte.

Harte expressed concern about having two companies using the same stretch of line — something not seen in other parts of the country.

“We’re happy to have competition. I think there’s possibility of brand confusion with people operating on the same line so close to us and doing the exact same thing that we’re doing,” he said.

Harte said the season was very successful with nearly 29,000 riders — despite a challenging environment for finding staff. That is up from the just over 22,000 riders in 2020.

“We had a lot of great impact on the community and the riders,” he said.

Co-founder Michael Dupee said people are coming from all areas of the country. They book rooms in local hotels and eat out at restaurants, so there is a spin-off benefit.

The company has grown to seven full-time employees include himself and Harte.

Revolution Rail has a current contract for five years to use the line. Dupee said he believes it would not be appropriate for the contract to be put out for bid right now.

“We came here and built this business out of nothing,” he said.

Azaert said he would consider bidding for the entire line if this was what it took to move the project forward. However, he would prefer not to have to bid.

He said it would be a very frustrating way to run the business because the company would not know if they would be awarded the contract again and would be hesitant about purchasing new bikes and making other investments.

The committee decided not to go out to bid for the entire track while Revolution Rail’s current contract was still running and let the operators use the new section of track.

Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino said he has nothing against Wild Waters, but said Revolution Rail has invested a lot of money.

Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer said it is a good problem to have.

“I hope we can find a solution,” she said.

