Warren County to release weekly map showing spread of COVID

In an effort to highlight how coronavirus is spreading through the entire community in Warren County, Health Services released a map showing all current cases by ZIP code.
Glens Falls and Queensbury had the most people ill, a reflection of their size.
But people were also sick in nearly every town in the county, with only six towns currently at zero.
Among the harder-hit areas are Lake George, with nine cases, and Lake Luzerne, with eight. Diamond Point has six people ill, while Chestertown, Warrensburg and Bolton Landing each have five people sick.
Northern towns generally have just one case.
Glens Falls has 25 people ill, the most in the county, and Queensbury has 19 people ill.
“Please understand that the absence of confirmed cases in a community does not mean there is no risk in that community,” said county spokesman Don Lehman in a news release.
The map will be updated every Monday. People generally stay ill for 14 days or more.
Warren County reported three new cases, for a total of 599 confirmed cases since March. There are 89 people currently ill, four of whom are hospitalized. Two patients are in critical condition. One additional person, who is moderately ill, is not hospitalized.
Of the new cases, one person caught the virus at a Thanksgiving gathering, for a total of 19 cases related to Thanksgiving; one person was exposed to two people who had the virus; and one person caught the virus from an unknown source.
Health Services also warned that many recent cases involved workplaces where COVID protocols were not followed. They issued the following list as a reminder for what employers should enforce.
- Staff should be screened for COVID-19 upon arrival at work or beforehand.
- Masks are required by employees in workplaces.
- Co-workers should avoid eating meals together.
- Businesses must adhere to occupancy limits for their industry on forward.ny.gov.
- Businesses are required to disinfect surfaces per their industry requirements on forward.ny.gov/.
- Bars are required to serve food with drinks.
