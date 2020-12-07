Warren County to release weekly map showing spread of COVID

In an effort to highlight how coronavirus is spreading through the entire community in Warren County, Health Services released a map showing all current cases by ZIP code.

Glens Falls and Queensbury had the most people ill, a reflection of their size.

But people were also sick in nearly every town in the county, with only six towns currently at zero.

Among the harder-hit areas are Lake George, with nine cases, and Lake Luzerne, with eight. Diamond Point has six people ill, while Chestertown, Warrensburg and Bolton Landing each have five people sick.

Northern towns generally have just one case.

Glens Falls has 25 people ill, the most in the county, and Queensbury has 19 people ill.

“Please understand that the absence of confirmed cases in a community does not mean there is no risk in that community,” said county spokesman Don Lehman in a news release.

The map will be updated every Monday. People generally stay ill for 14 days or more.