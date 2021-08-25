Warren County to receive at least $152,000 from opioid lawsuit settlement

Warren County will receive at least $152,000 to treat, reduce and prevent opioid use through a settlement with one of the major drug manufacturers.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors has settled a claim with Johnson & Johnson/Janssen. The settlement will provide a minimum award of $152,544 and possibly additional payments.

The funding is part of a $98 million settlement the drug company reached with the state involving its alleged role in the increase in use and abuse of opioids, according to a news release.

The drugs have been blamed for numerous overdose deaths. To date there have been 21 overdoses in the county including five fatalities, according to an online dashboard that Warren County and the city of Glens Falls launched earlier this year.

Heroin was responsible for the most overdoses with six, followed by fentanyl with four. About half of the overdoses, 12, occurred in the city of Glens Falls.

The Board of Supervisors will decide in the coming months how the funding can be best used to help the agencies and programs that are working with those who are confronting opioid addiction. Settlement funds can be used for drug treatment, education and law enforcement-related purposes.