Warren County to quarantine people who came in contact with lacrosse player with COVID

QUEENSBURY — Warren County is tracking down people who may have been exposed to a young woman who tested positive for COVID-19 and took part in a lacrosse tournament.

A local team, including residents of Warren County, traveled to New Jersey for the tournament, Warren County Assistant Public Health Director Patricia Belden said.

The players did not wear masks, even though New York State requires that, she said.

In addition, New York State currently does not allow teams to travel widely for tournaments. A team of Capital Region athletes is not allowed to travel to New Jersey for competition, she said.

Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said a public health department in another county, which he did not name, had a positive coronavirus case and determined that the woman participated in a series of lacrosse games on Sunday.

“This particular player is very good and plays on several different teams, so there is some significant potential exposure,” he said at Friday morning's Board of Supervisors meeting.

County health officials are tracking down the people with whom the woman had contact.