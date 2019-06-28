QUEENSBURY — The years-long debate over where to put Warren County's emergency services vehicles took a new turn this week, as county supervisors voted to build a new building in the back of the Route 9 Municipal Center campus.
County leaders have been trying for years to find a permanent home for the trailers, SUV and command vehicles that are used for hazardous materials response and other major emergencies.
They were kept in a parking lot at the county Municipal Center for several years, until the state told the county that the equipment, which was purchased with state grants, had to be kept out of the elements.
That resulted in the county storing some of them over the last two years or so in a county-owned building on Lower Warren Street in Queensbury, where an estimated $100,000 in renovations were made to bring the building up to code. Part of the property is also used by a recycling company that leases space from the county.
But dust from a recycling operation that shares the building and problems fitting them in the building have resulted in some being moved out. LaFlure, whose office is at the Municipal Center, also has to move them to the campus periodically to work on them.
Supervisors debated where to put them for nearly an hour Tuesday, discussing whether to build and where to build, before county Budget Officer Frank Thomas seemed to settle it by firmly saying the county should just pay cash from its fund balance to build at the Municipal Center.
"I think we need to pay cash and get it done before winter," said Thomas, the Stony Creek town supervisor. "We've screwed around with this for years and I think it's time we put up or shut up."
The county has an estimated $20 million in its various savings accounts.
"We have plenty of money if we want to build something like this," added Glens Falls 4th Ward Supervisor Bill Loeb.
The likely site would be the vacant land at the back of the Municipal Center campus, to the east of the road that circles the campus.
Brian LaFlure, the county's director of emergency services, has said keeping them out of the snow and ice would help the county's ability to respond quickly when needed. He had advocated for a building on the Municipal Center campus for years to no avail and said the alternate solutions have not worked out.
"I've been trying to make this work for five years," he said.
County Public Works Superintendent Kevin Hajos put together a variety of building proposals, ranging in cost from just under $64,000 to $187,000. The committee did not choose which plan to pursue, but LaFlure has previously proposed a pole barn-type structure that would cost about $101,000.
The county will take in about $2,000 a month in more revenue from the building on Lower Warren, as the tenant there, D&G Recycling will lease an additional bay there with the departure of the emergency services vehicles.
