Warren County to provide up to $25,000 to help Lake George put on fireworks shows if permitted

LAKE GEORGE — Warren County has agreed to provide up to $25,000 to help the village put on its fireworks shows this year.

Mayor Robert Blais came before the Tourism and Occupancy Tax Coordination Committee on Tuesday to seek additional funding.

Blais said this is all contingent on the village being able to hold its Thursday fireworks shows at all, in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

However, assuming the shows go forward, Blais said the way the Thursdays fall in the calendar, the village is faced with the prospect of doing 10 fireworks shows instead of the seven or eight done in past years.

The cost of the shows has increased to about $6,500 to $7,000 each, according to Blais. The larger July 4 show costs about $12,000. Blais said the village’s occupancy tax funds are being stretched.

“We’ve also got more events in the village than we’ve ever had before,” he said.

Blais said he is having difficulty lining up sponsors.

The fireworks shows are one of the county’s largest attractions and bring a lot of people into the village, Blais said.

He added that this would be a one-time request.