Warren County to pay more for land taken in abandoned runway extension project

QUEENSBURY — A state appeals court has ordered Warren County to pay another $193,000 for land it took from a local developer for the now-abandoned project to extend the Warren County airport runway.
Forest Enterprises Management Inc., headed by Victor Macri, had sued seeking additional compensation for the 3.86 acres of land the county took and “avigation” rights to fly over nearly 81 acres of property between the airport and Quaker Road.
The taking of a portion of the land was part of the county’s controversial project to extend the main airport runway by 1,000 feet and need for a “runway protection zone.”
The Federal Aviation Administration announced in May that it was abandoning the project.
The county had paid $327,200 for the land. Macri’s lawyer had claimed that the taking had caused his client to abandon a technology park for the site and sued for $2.5 million.
State Supreme Court Justice Robert Muller in August 2018 had said the land was worth $297,000 — actually less than what the county paid.
The Appellate Division disagreed with Muller’s calculation of the property value. The court ruled on April 9 that the value should have been based upon the entire 97 acres that Macri owned both north and south of a National Grid easement. This land was part of a bigger 800-acre parcel that Macri had envisioned for mixed-use development with retail, commercial and light industrial development, according to the decision.
The court wrote: "The evidence has established that the elements of contiguity, unity of use and unity of ownership have been met and, therefore, the highest and best use of the property is as a single economic unit featuring mixed-use development. Therefore, damages should be determined based on diminution of value of the entire property.”
The judges calculated the value of the property at about $21,000 per acre.
They also said that the restrictions on height and other constraints by the airport runway extension would diminish the value of portions of the property. Based upon those calculations they lowered the value of the entire parcel and calculated a total award of $520,242.
Queensbury Supervisor-at-Large Doug Beaty, who was a vocal opponent of the runway extension, said the decision means the county will spend over a half-million dollars on this abandoned effort to expand the runway.
“We made as a board, many, many missteps along this process and, unfortunately, it’s continuing to cost county taxpayers,” he said at Friday’s meeting of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, which was held virtually.
Beaty said he is particularly concerned about the county’s fiscal health as it faces a large drop in sales tax revenue with the shutdown of businesses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I just hope that going forward that supervisors take the time and get all the information needed on key issues instead of blinding going over a cliff,” he said. “This is another example of costing our taxpayers hundreds and hundreds of thousands of dollars that never should have happened.”
Another opponent of the runway project, Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, said she agreed with Beaty’s assessment.
“It just highlights the need for us to take a step back when we’re making those really big decisions and making sure we have all the information we need,” she said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
