Warren County to pay more for land taken in abandoned runway extension project

The court wrote: "The evidence has established that the elements of contiguity, unity of use and unity of ownership have been met and, therefore, the highest and best use of the property is as a single economic unit featuring mixed-use development. Therefore, damages should be determined based on diminution of value of the entire property.”

The judges calculated the value of the property at about $21,000 per acre.

They also said that the restrictions on height and other constraints by the airport runway extension would diminish the value of portions of the property. Based upon those calculations they lowered the value of the entire parcel and calculated a total award of $520,242.

Queensbury Supervisor-at-Large Doug Beaty, who was a vocal opponent of the runway extension, said the decision means the county will spend over a half-million dollars on this abandoned effort to expand the runway.

“We made as a board, many, many missteps along this process and, unfortunately, it’s continuing to cost county taxpayers,” he said at Friday’s meeting of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, which was held virtually.