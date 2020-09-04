Warren County to Oneonta students: Assume you have COVID

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SUNY Oneonta students returning home should "assume they have COVID," Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said.

The college is sending all students home after an outbreak that sickened more than 500 students in less than two weeks on campus.

Students returning to the county should isolate at home for 14 days, wearing a mask around all family members and trying to stay away from everyone, Jones said. If possible, they should use a separate bathroom from everyone else in the household.

She also advised them to get a COVID test.They must contact their medical provider to get a prescription for a test and should tell their provider that they were at SUNY Oneonta.

"Please be responsible and help prevent further COVID-19 spread," Jones said in a news release. "Please do not visit friends or extended family for 14 days. Please do not attend gatherings. While we welcome back our Oneonta students, it is imperative they quarantine to contain the coronavirus, prevent spread, and protect their family members and the community."

She asked all students to call Warren County Public Health at 518-761-6580, so staff can provide individualized guidance.