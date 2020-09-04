Warren County to Oneonta students: Assume you have COVID

SUNY Oneonta students returning home should "assume they have COVID," Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said.
The college is sending all students home after an outbreak that sickened more than 500 students in less than two weeks on campus.
Students returning to the county should isolate at home for 14 days, wearing a mask around all family members and trying to stay away from everyone, Jones said. If possible, they should use a separate bathroom from everyone else in the household.
She also advised them to get a COVID test.They must contact their medical provider to get a prescription for a test and should tell their provider that they were at SUNY Oneonta.
"Please be responsible and help prevent further COVID-19 spread," Jones said in a news release. "Please do not visit friends or extended family for 14 days. Please do not attend gatherings. While we welcome back our Oneonta students, it is imperative they quarantine to contain the coronavirus, prevent spread, and protect their family members and the community."
She asked all students to call Warren County Public Health at 518-761-6580, so staff can provide individualized guidance.
In addition to the expected influx of returning students, coronavirus also appears to be circulating in the community. Another person tested positive Friday without any obvious exposure.
Contact tracers are investigating the case and have arranged quarantines for people who had close contact with the person.
A total of nine people are currently ill with coronavirus in Warren County. All of them are mildly ill, and none are hospitalized.
