Warren County to look further into allegations of improper email access

One suggestion he had was for both the county attorney and county administrator to sign off on any request to access email records. That way, there are some checks and balances.

As for the allegations, Conover said he was not sure what to believe. He said he was a little taken aback when reading in The Post-Star that the county has denied the allegations, which it did in a one-sentence statement.

Conover said he did not have any problem with supervisors denying the allegations, but they should put their names to it. The statement to the newspaper was attributed to the county.

“I can’t deny anything because I don’t have any information to judge at this stage. Other than what I’m hearing secondhand or what’s being delivered at a meeting,” he said.

He said allegations of email searches and digging into things that could potentially lead to political retribution is far below the standard to which the county should set.

County Administrator Ryan Moore said he has no problem with setting up some rules, but pointed out that his office is contacting the information technology department virtually every day for email records. The supervisors have appointed Moore as the person to respond to Freedom of Information Law requests.