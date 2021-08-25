Warren County to look further into allegations of improper email access

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Personnel Committee will investigate the allegations that supervisors were reading county employees' emails, and the panel will also review the overall policies regarding access to these records.
Brent McDevitt, a Democratic candidate for Queensbury at-large supervisor, spoke at Friday’s meeting of the Warren County Board of Supervisors alleging that former County Attorney Mary Kissane’s emails were read and confidential information was shared.
McDevitt said the emails contained confidential information about juvenile delinquency cases and outpatient treatment as well as court-ordered medication for individuals with mental illnesses.
Bolton Supervisor Ronald Conover has called for the county to implement some procedures spelling out how records are accessed. He went so far as to say that the county should halt any access of employee email records until there is a policy in place to protect employees and maintain some level of confidentiality.
Conover said he wants to make sure the records are not used for political purposes and that innocent people are not hurt.
“This stuff gets out and about and it can affect their home front. It can affect their employment. A lot of damage can get done here in short order,” he said at Monday's meeting of the county Governmental Operations and Advocacy Committee.
One suggestion he had was for both the county attorney and county administrator to sign off on any request to access email records. That way, there are some checks and balances.
As for the allegations, Conover said he was not sure what to believe. He said he was a little taken aback when reading in The Post-Star that the county has denied the allegations, which it did in a one-sentence statement.
Conover said he did not have any problem with supervisors denying the allegations, but they should put their names to it. The statement to the newspaper was attributed to the county.
“I can’t deny anything because I don’t have any information to judge at this stage. Other than what I’m hearing secondhand or what’s being delivered at a meeting,” he said.
He said allegations of email searches and digging into things that could potentially lead to political retribution is far below the standard to which the county should set.
County Administrator Ryan Moore said he has no problem with setting up some rules, but pointed out that his office is contacting the information technology department virtually every day for email records. The supervisors have appointed Moore as the person to respond to Freedom of Information Law requests.
“I’m not going to be able to abide by, to complete my duties as records access officer if there’s a blanket provision on my office reaching out to IT,” he said.
Conover said he was not talking about FOIL requests, but about administrative access to records.
Majority Leader Doug Beaty, who is a Queensbury at-large supervisor, said the county attorney could research what the current law allows as far as accessing records.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild said he would support the county attorney looking into the issue.
“I do understand that emails are county property, but there were some allegations made Friday that surprised me,” he said.
He said he would like to see an independent investigation into the allegations.
Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Brayer, who is minority leader, reiterated that the allegations made by McDevitt are false.
Beaty said McDevitt did not provide any proof for his claims.
“Allegations are a dime a dozen,” Beaty said. “Proof and information is what drives the investigation. I am 100% for a full investigation, but we can’t go forward with just allegations. We need to have some information from this individual where his proof is, so we can look into it.”
Beaty suggested that the Personnel Committee take up the matter.
Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said during his four years as the chairman of the board and as acting county administrator for a year and a half, he never would have looked at any employee’s emails.
“I think it’s a violation of constitutional rights. I’m not happy about it. I think it’s despicable on our part to be going looking at somebody’s emails,” he said.
Geraghty said he was also upset about the blanket denial by Warren County.
Braymer, who is chairwoman of the Personnel Committee, said the consensus is that the committee will look into the allegations further.
She also has asked Moore to look into computer use policy and records access policy.
When contacted for additional comment, the county clarified that Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber was responsible for the statement that was issued on Friday.
Seeber went on to say in an email that the allegations about violations of health records privacy laws are false because that type of information was not accessible via email messages.
She added that “no county elected officials or employees have received information or complaints indicating that there are or were such violations. Other than the member of the public who alleged there was this type of disclosure at Friday’s board meeting, we are unaware of any such claims or instances of disclosure.”
She said allegations that employees' constitutional rights are being violated are also false under state law “because no one has a constitutional expectation of privacy when using Warren County software or computer equipment, including sending emails, which are often subject to review by the public via Freedom of Information Law,” she said.
“The county's computer policy, which is visible to employees whenever they log in on their computers, is clear that computer information therein belongs to the county. Moreover, employees should not be conducting personal business using county resources,” Seeber added.
