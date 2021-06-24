Warren County to lift emergency order, host vaccination clinics

The county will continue to livestream its meetings on YouTube, but individuals can now attend meetings in-person. Those who would like to address the Board of Supervisors are asked to show up at the Municipal Center in Queensbury.

The county will now shift its attention to vaccinating residents, according to Ginelle Jones, director of Warren County Health Services.

“As we transition to this next phase, I would like to thank the community for the continued trust, cooperation and efforts as we work together to end the COVID-19 pandemic," she said in a statement.

Vaccination clinics

Health Services will host a series of vaccination clinics throughout the county next week in a bid to vaccinate those who have been unable to travel to clinics in Queensbury.

Health Services will be administering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines during six clinics on Monday and Tuesday in towns located in the northern and western portions of the county.

The clinics are open to those 12 and over who live, work or study at a college in New York.