Warren County to lift emergency order, host vaccination clinics

Warren County on Thursday announced it will not extend the countywide state of emergency in place since the onset of the pandemic last year.
The announcement came a day after Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared an end to the COVID-19 emergency and said he would not be renewing the statewide emergency declaration he issued last year. The order allowed the governor to suspend and modify laws and issue special directives in response to the public health emergency.
Both the county and state emergency orders were set to expire at midnight Thursday.
“We continue to request full cooperation with Warren County Public Health as they continue to work tirelessly to address cases of COVID through quarantines and isolation as required, and administer vaccines and testing as requested,” Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the county’s Board of Supervisors, said in a statement.
COVID-19 positive patients will still be required to quarantine, and contact tracing will continue, following directives issued by the state’s Department of Health.
Masks and social distancing directives issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will also remain in effect for individuals who have not been vaccinated, according to a news release.
In addition, the state will start cracking down again on individuals with expired driver’s licenses. Anyone with an expired license should immediately renew their license. The county’s DMV office in Queensbury is open for walk-in visits.
The county will continue to livestream its meetings on YouTube, but individuals can now attend meetings in-person. Those who would like to address the Board of Supervisors are asked to show up at the Municipal Center in Queensbury.
The county will now shift its attention to vaccinating residents, according to Ginelle Jones, director of Warren County Health Services.
“As we transition to this next phase, I would like to thank the community for the continued trust, cooperation and efforts as we work together to end the COVID-19 pandemic," she said in a statement.
Vaccination clinics
Health Services will host a series of vaccination clinics throughout the county next week in a bid to vaccinate those who have been unable to travel to clinics in Queensbury.
Health Services will be administering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines during six clinics on Monday and Tuesday in towns located in the northern and western portions of the county.
The clinics are open to those 12 and over who live, work or study at a college in New York.
“We have made good progress with our vaccination program, but we want to make sure that residents of all communities in Warren County have access to COVID-19 vaccines close to home,” Jones said.
“COVID vaccines are the key to ending this pandemic, and we urge everyone who is eligible to get their shot as soon as possible,” she added.
The clinics will take place on the following days and locations:
Monday, June 28
- Warrensburg Town Hall, 3797 Main St., Warrensburg from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
- Thurman Town Hall, 311 Athol Road, Thurman from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Lake Luzerne Senior Center, 539 Lake Avenue, Lake Luzerne from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 29
- Tannery Pond Community Center, 228 Main Street, North Creek from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
- Chester Town Hall, 6307 state Route 9, Chester from 1 to 2 p.m.
- Hague Town Hall, 9793 Graphite Mountain Road, Hague, from 3 to 4 p.m.
For more information on the clinics, contact Health Services at 518-761-6580 or visit: warrencountyny.gov/covidhub.
Thursday’s statistics
- Warren County reported two new cases, for a total of 3,519 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The county reported no additional recoveries, for a total of 3,473 confirmed recoveries among known cases. A total of 14 people are still ill, including one person who is hospitalized in critical condition.
- Washington County reported its statistics from Wednesday: No new cases, for a total of 2,817 confirmed cases. The county reported no additional recoveries, for a total of 2,777 confirmed recoveries. Two people were ill and no one was hospitalized.
- Saratoga County did not report.
- Essex County did not report.
- Saratoga Hospital reported no COVID-19-related hospitalizations.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported one COVID-19-related hospitalization. The patient was in the intensive care unit.
On Wednesday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 11 new cases, a positive test rate of 0.3%, which kept the weekly average at 0.4%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 1%, which increased the weekly average to 0.8%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 0%, which kept the weekly average at 0.2%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 0.2%, which decreased the weekly average to 0.6%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0.7%, which increased the weekly average to 0.2%.
- Statewide, 343 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 0.3%. A total of 442 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday and five people died.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.