Warren County to host vaccine clinic for those with immunocompromising conditions

Warren County Health Services is now accepting appointments for COVID vaccine booster shots for those with immunocompromising conditions.
The county will be hosting an “additional dose” clinic Friday at the Warren County Human Services Building in Queensbury from noon to 2 p.m. for those with certain underlying conditions.
The clinic is also open to those 12 and older seeking their first dose of the vaccine.
Those seeking a booster shot should make an appointment online using the state’s registration system, which will confirm eligibility. Anyone seeking a booster shot is required to use their vaccination cards from their previous doses.
Eligible conditions include:
- Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies.
- Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy.
- Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy).
- Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome).
- Advanced or untreated HIV infection.
- Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e., ≥20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis factor (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.
Those seeking to receive the Pfizer vaccine should visit: https://on.ny.gov/3DlARri.
Moderna recipients can make an appointment at: https://on.ny.gov/2Wk7DbY.
Those who do not have access to computer but are eligible for the booster can walk in to the clinic and staff can help complete the registration process.
Health Services reported 14 additional COVID-19 cases and 15 recoveries on Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 141.
All of the new cases involved community spread, Health Services said.
Ten people were hospitalized with a moderate illness on Wednesday, an increase of two since Tuesday. Four patients were newly admitted and two others were discharged.
Five cases involved individuals who were fully vaccinated, bringing the number of “breakthrough” cases in the county to 168. A total of 41,800 Warren County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Health Services.
Studies show that vaccines have been proven to reduce the severity of illness and death.
Health Service is continuing to recommend all residents, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask while in public indoor areas as the highly transmissible delta variant continues to spread.
The county is still seeing “high” transmission of the virus, averaging 178.28 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Washington County
In Washington County, six new cases and 10 recoveries were reported Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases to 60. There were 181 people under monitoring after possible exposure.
One person remains hospitalized, unchanged from Tuesday.
Of the new cases, four have been linked to community and household spread. The two remaining cases are still under investigation.
Three individuals were fully vaccinated prior to testing positive for the virus, bringing the number of breakthrough cases in the county to 51.
Three breakthrough cases in the county resulted in hospitalizations and the remaining cases experience mild of no symptoms.
A total of 32,769 Washington County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to date.
As of Wednesday, the county was still seeing “substantial” transmission of the virus, averaging 94.77 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to CDC data.
The county will be hosting walk-in vaccination clinics at the Washington County Fair on Thursday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine will be available to those 12 and older, and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot will be available to those 18 and older.
Saratoga County
Saratoga County had not reported its daily statistics for Wednesday as of 6 p.m. The county reported 39 new cases Tuesday, which brought the number of active cases to 350.
A total of 23 people were hospitalized as of Tuesday and there were 350 active COVID-19 cases in the county.
The county has scheduled a number of vaccination clinics in the coming days, including several third-dose booster clinics. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/38kiLHT.
As of Wednesday, the county was still seeing high transmission of the virus, averaging 160.10 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the CDC.
Statewide and regional data
Statewide, there were 4,272 positive tests — a daily rate of 3.02% — were reported Tuesday, the most recent day statewide data is available.
The state has a positive test rate of 3.13% over the last seven days.
In the past 24 hours, 55,600 vaccine doses were administered throughout the state.
A total of 2,143 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday and 16 people died.
In the Capital Region, 196 people tested positive for the virus Wednesday. The region now has a positive test rate of 4.16% over the last seven days.
