Warren County to host vaccine clinic for those with immunocompromising conditions

The county is still seeing “high” transmission of the virus, averaging 178.28 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Washington County

In Washington County, six new cases and 10 recoveries were reported Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases to 60. There were 181 people under monitoring after possible exposure.

One person remains hospitalized, unchanged from Tuesday.

Of the new cases, four have been linked to community and household spread. The two remaining cases are still under investigation.

Three individuals were fully vaccinated prior to testing positive for the virus, bringing the number of breakthrough cases in the county to 51.

Three breakthrough cases in the county resulted in hospitalizations and the remaining cases experience mild of no symptoms.

A total of 32,769 Washington County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to date.

As of Wednesday, the county was still seeing “substantial” transmission of the virus, averaging 94.77 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to CDC data.