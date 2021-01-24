Warren County to host monthlong ice fishing tournament in February

The Warren County Tourism Department will host a monthlong ice fishing tournament in February as a way of encouraging safe, socially distanced outdoor recreation throughout the county.

To participate, anglers must post a photo of their catch on Instagram along with the hashtag #mylgarea and tag @lakegeorgearea.

The first 100 participants will receive a free Warren County Ice Fishing Challenge T-shirt.

Only fish caught within Warren County will be eligible. The competition will run from Feb. 1 to Feb. 28.

All Instagram profiles must be public in order to win. Those without an Instagram account can submit their photos to WarrenCountyIceFishingChallenge@gmail.com for their chance to win.

To help anglers locate the best fishing spots in the county, the Tourism Department launched a map featuring the addresses for public access points to lakes throughout the county at www.visitlakegeorge.com/events/ice-fishing-challenge.

The Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce is co-sponsoring the event.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0