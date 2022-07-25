Warren County to host household hazardous waste collection event on Aug. 13

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Department of Public Works’ next free household hazardous waste collection event is scheduled for Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Queensbury Highway Department, 742 Bay Road.

Registration is open for Warren County residents.

County residents will be able to safely dispose of materials such as antifreeze, pesticides, paints, household cleaners and fluorescent light bulbs at no cost.

New this year, latex-based paints will be accepted for disposal at this event through the PaintCare program.

In addition, latex and oil-based paints, primer, stains can now be safely disposed of through PaintCare at select retailers year-round. Find local sites at www.paintcare.org/drop-off-sites/.

The Warren County event collection staff cannot accept munitions, automotive oil, batteries, asbestos, pharmaceuticals, infectious waste or tires.

Registration is required. Register online at warrencountyny.gov/residents/waste, by mail or in person at 4028 Main St., Warrensburg, N.Y. 12885, or by fax at 518-623-2772.

More information about household hazardous waste storage and disposal can be found at warrencountyny.gov/residents/waste-info.