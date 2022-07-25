 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warren County to host household hazardous waste collection event on Aug. 13

  • 0

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Department of Public Works’ next free household hazardous waste collection event is scheduled for Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Queensbury Highway Department, 742 Bay Road.

Registration is open for Warren County residents.

County residents will be able to safely dispose of materials such as antifreeze, pesticides, paints, household cleaners and fluorescent light bulbs at no cost.

New this year, latex-based paints will be accepted for disposal at this event through the PaintCare program.

In addition, latex and oil-based paints, primer, stains can now be safely disposed of through PaintCare at select retailers year-round. Find local sites at www.paintcare.org/drop-off-sites/.

People are also reading…

The Warren County event collection staff cannot accept munitions, automotive oil, batteries, asbestos, pharmaceuticals, infectious waste or tires.

Registration is required. Register online at warrencountyny.gov/residents/waste, by mail or in person at 4028 Main St., Warrensburg, N.Y. 12885, or by fax at 518-623-2772.

More information about household hazardous waste storage and disposal can be found at warrencountyny.gov/residents/waste-info.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biochar decision delayed by Moreau Planning Board

Biochar decision delayed by Moreau Planning Board

It was standing room only at the meeting. Despite residents not having the opportunity to voice their opinions, members of the community spoke or shouted their opposition to the board members as they tried to reach a solution.

Watch Now: Related Video

Historic Roman ship found during dive off coast of Italy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News