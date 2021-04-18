 Skip to main content
Warren County to host hazardous waste collection Saturday at Queensbury highway garage
Warren County to host hazardous waste collection Saturday at Queensbury highway garage

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Department of Public Works will host the first of two free household hazardous waste collections on Saturday at the Queensbury highway garage.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the facility at 742 Bay Road.

Warren County residents will be able to safely dispose of materials such as antifreeze, pesticides, oil-based paints, household cleaners and fluorescent light bulbs at no cost, according to a news release.

The collection staff is not able to accept latex paint, munitions, automotive oil, batteries, asbestos, pharmaceuticals, infectious waste or tires.

A second collection event will be held on July 24 at the Warren County Department of Public Works on Main St. in Warrensburg.

Registration is required. Register online at warrencountyny.gov/residents/waste, by mail or in person at 4028 Main St., Warrensburg, N.Y., 12885, or by fax at 518-623-2772.

More information about household hazardous waste can be found at warrencountyny.gov/residents/waste-info.

