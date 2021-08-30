Warren County to host discussion on gypsy moth caterpillars

The Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District will be partnering with the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation next month to host a discussion on gypsy moth caterpillars.
The Sept. 23 event will provide property owners a general overview of the problems associated with caterpillars as well as information on how to safely address them this fall and next spring.
The event is scheduled from 1 to 2 p.m.
“This past year was eye-opening for many people in our county and region, and this presentation will provide some understanding of this insect, its affects and what may be anticipated for next year and beyond,” Jim Lieberum, district manager for Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District, said in a statement.
Rob Cole, of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Office of Forest Health will be in attendance to answer questions.
Queensbury resident Jeff Tabor posted a photo on his Facebook page of a gypsy moth caterpillar on a leaf in the Van Dusen Preserve off West Mountain Road with a caption that the “woods in Queensbury are looking a hell of a lot brighter this spring!”
Much of the region was hard hit hard by gypsy moth infestations earlier this year, which left trees nearly bare in some locations, prompting concerns among property owners about the future health of the impacted trees.
Parts of Warren and Saratoga counties were hit particularly hard , but areas in the Finger Lakes were and Clinton County also felt the effects.
Gypsy moth infestations typically crop up every 10 or 15 years. The caterpillars were first brought to the United States in the mid-1800s to produce silk.
Next month's event will be livestreamed through the Warren County YouTube page. Those interested can also attend in-person at the Warren County Municipal Center.
Participants will be able to ask questions during the presentation through the YouTube chat and are encouraged to submit questions in advance by emailing: warrencountystrong@warrencounyny.gov, with the subject line Gypsy Moth 2021.
