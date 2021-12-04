 Skip to main content
Warren County to hold two hearings on whether prohibit fireworks sales

Warren County considers banning sale, use of personal fireworks

A display of fireworks is seen under a tent on Broad Street next to Adirondack Car Wash in Glens Falls. Warren County is holding public hearings on Dec. 15 and Dec. 17 and a proposal to ban the sale and personal use of fireworks after hearing complaints from residents about noise. 

 Michael Goot

The Warren County Board of Supervisors will hold two public hearings meetings later this month on a proposal to halt fireworks sales in the county.

The meetings will take place on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. and on Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. Both will be held at the Warren County Municipal Center and will be livestreamed on YouTube.

County officials are considering rescinding a local law passed in 2015, which opted into the state law that allowed the sale and use of certain fireworks. This includes sparkling devices that take the form of cylindrical- or cone-shaped fountains, wooden sparklers and dipped sticks, and “party poppers.”

The fireworks can be sold between June 1 and July 5 and Dec. 26 through Jan. 2. They can be used legally all year round.

Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said the county received hundreds of complaints about fireworks use and believed it was appropriate to see if residents wanted to continue these devices to be sold and used in the county.

“We value our high quality of life here in Warren County, and we want to do all we can to preserve that quality of life. We hope our residents will let us know their thoughts on this law so we can decide whether it should remain on the books here in Warren County,” she said in a news release.

Eleven counties in New York do not allow fireworks sales. Albany County repealed its county law in 2020 amid safety concerns and complaints from residents.

In addition to speaking at the hearing, those who have opinions about the law can email their comments to warrencountystrong@warrencountyny.gov for presentation to the Board of Supervisors.

A vote on a potential repeal could occur at the Dec. 17 meeting.

