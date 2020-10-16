Warren County to hold tax foreclosure auction on Saturday

QUEENSBURY — The annual Warren County tax foreclosure auction will be held on Saturday.

The auction will take place at the Warren County Municipal Center at 1340 State Route 9 in Queensbury. People can register as a bidder at 9 a.m. and the auction will start at 10 a.m.

Warren County Real Property Tax Services is asking people to do their research before coming to the auction. No spectators will be allowed because the county does not have accommodations for the extra people. No more than 50 people will be allowed in the courthouse for the auction at any one time.

This year, the county will be holding the auction by each town and then clearing the courthouse before allowing the bidders for the next town to enter. All bidders must leave the courthouse after each town. People must wear a mask while they are in the courthouse.

For more information, contact the Real Property Tax Services Office at 518-761-6464.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

