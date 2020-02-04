Warren County to hold off on rail abandonment request

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"They say what happens with the Tahawus case will make all of the difference here," he said.

The DEC moved for abandonment of the Tahawus line in the summer of 2018, but the proceeding was held in abeyance as SNCR unsuccessfully tried to sell the line. No timetable was released for the decision, however.

Complicating the situation is that the Tahawus line, as one of Iowa Pacific's assets, has been placed in receivership as part of a bankruptcy filing. That means the company cannot do anything with the Tahawus line without court approval.

Essex County leaders also asked Warren County supervisors to hold off on an abandonment request, since much of the Tahawus line is in Essex County and abandoning Warren County's stretch of rails would have an impact on the Tahawus line.

SNCR ran trains on Warren County's line for seven years, moving a small amount of stone from mines in Tahawus over the line it owns as well. SNCR, which also ran tourist trains, pulled out of the region amid money troubles in 2018.

Warren County sued SNCR over unpaid revenue and taxes, and the county won a default judgment last month. The county is awaiting word on the amount of damages it will be awarded.

Collecting on whatever judgment that is filed will likely prove more difficult, however.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

