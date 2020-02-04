You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Warren County to hold off on rail abandonment request
0 comments
top story

Warren County to hold off on rail abandonment request

{{featured_button_text}}
Oil tank cars

Railroad tank cars sit on tracks owned by Saratoga & North Creek Railway in Essex County in 2017.

 Don Lehman

The U.S. Surface Transportation Board has advised Warren County supervisors to hold off beginning proceedings to have the county's rail line declared "abandoned."

The county Board of Supervisors voted in December to begin the process to abandon the railroad, which would allow county leaders to explore non-railroad uses for the 40-mile rail corridor from Hadley to North Creek. Some are pushing to convert the line into a recreational trail.

County Administrator Ryan Moore said he contacted the STB after the abandonment vote by supervisors, and he was told that the agency's advice was that county should wait to decide whether to move forward after the STB rules on an abandonment proceeding for the so-called Sanford Lake or Tahawus rail lines north of Warren County's line.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation has asked to have that line, which is owned by Iowa Pacific Holdings LLC through a subsidiary that ran trains on Warren County's rails, Saratoga & North Creek Railway, abandoned as well.

The DEC moved for abandonment after SNCR stored old tanker cars on the line, which runs through miles of state forest preserve from North Creek to the hamlet of Tahawus in Essex County.

Moore said he was told that the STB was "quite close to a ruling" on the Tahawus matter.

"They say what happens with the Tahawus case will make all of the difference here," he said.

The DEC moved for abandonment of the Tahawus line in the summer of 2018, but the proceeding was held in abeyance as SNCR unsuccessfully tried to sell the line. No timetable was released for the decision, however.

Complicating the situation is that the Tahawus line, as one of Iowa Pacific's assets, has been placed in receivership as part of a bankruptcy filing. That means the company cannot do anything with the Tahawus line without court approval.

Essex County leaders also asked Warren County supervisors to hold off on an abandonment request, since much of the Tahawus line is in Essex County and abandoning Warren County's stretch of rails would have an impact on the Tahawus line.

SNCR ran trains on Warren County's line for seven years, moving a small amount of stone from mines in Tahawus over the line it owns as well. SNCR, which also ran tourist trains, pulled out of the region amid money troubles in 2018.

Warren County sued SNCR over unpaid revenue and taxes, and the county won a default judgment last month. The county is awaiting word on the amount of damages it will be awarded.

Collecting on whatever judgment that is filed will likely prove more difficult, however.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Related to this story

State, Adirondack Council oppose effort to stall Tahawus rail case
Local

State, Adirondack Council oppose effort to stall Tahawus rail case

New York state wants the stretch of rails between North Creek and the former mines in Tahawus considered abandoned because of a lack of rail activity. United Rail Inc., seeking to buy the remote line in northern Warren and Essex counties, has asked the U.S. Surface Transportation Board to continue to hold off on hearing the state's request.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News