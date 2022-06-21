Warren County to hold COVID vaccine booster clinic on Thursday

Warren County Health Services will open its COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center.

The additional clinic was organized for this week in light of the closure of the New York state vaccination site in Queensbury earlier this month, officials said.

The clinic is located in the rear of the Municipal Center.

Registration is required, and can be done on the Warren County COVID hub.

The clinic will administer Pfizer shots on Thursday, while Moderna shots were offered during Tuesday's clinic hours.

Warren County Health Services reported 15 new COVID cases on Tuesday, seven of which stemmed from at-home test results.

The current seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 4.9%.

There have been 82 new COVID cases in Warren County over the last five days.

Glens Falls Hospital currently has 13 COVID patients in-house, with none in the ICU, according to hospital spokesperson Liza Rucinski.

There is currently one person in Warren County who is critically ill from COVID, according to Health Services.

Capital Region/statewide

There are 115 patients throughout Capital Region hospitals with COVID-19, according to Warren County Health Services.

As of Tuesday, there were 113 new COVID cases out of 1,410 administered tests in the region.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the region is 6.2%, while statewide, that rate is 5.2%, according to state data.

Statewide, 3,700 tested positive for COVID out of 49,901 administered tests as of Tuesday, according to state data.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.