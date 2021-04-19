Warren County to hire solid waste coordinator

“There are some solid waste collectors out there who are not separating. They’re making excuses and saying it’s going to different parts of the truck,” he said. “If they’re telling individuals that they’re separating this back at their facility, they’re not.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Warren County is also looking to create a permitting system for waste haulers, and the person filling this new position would oversee that.

Hajos said at a recent committee meeting that he has researched fees from around the area and most of them are in the range of $200 to $500 per truck. He is thinking of charging a fee of $200 for the first truck and another $100 for each additional truck.

Hajos said the haulers would be required to provide information, such as the number of vehicles in their fleet, days and hours of operation, ownership of the business, and information about how much garbage they are picking up from residents and businesses.

The permits would have to be renewed annually, according to Hajos.

Glens Falls resident Diane Collins submitted public comment to the meeting saying that she believed it would better to have the waste haulers submit quarterly reports instead of annual reports.

Committee members were also excited about the position.