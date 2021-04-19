Warren County to hire solid waste coordinator

QUEENSBURY — Warren County is adding a new position to help make sure that waste haulers are keeping recyclable materials out of the waste stream.
The Warren County Board of Supervisors on Friday approved creating a solid waste recycling compliance coordinator at a salary of nearly $43,000.
The county has been updating its solid waste management plan and, as part of that, it needs to makes sure that the waste haulers are actually diverting the recyclables from the landfill and not just mixing them in with the regular garbage.
Public Works Commissioner Kevin Hajos has said that he does not have staff to enforce this, which is the reason for the new position.
This person would be also responsible for overseeing the county’s solid waste management plan, keeping records, assisting the towns with any needs in their transfer stations and educating the public, according to the job description.
Bolton Supervisor Ronald Conover, who is chairman of the Public Works Committee, said he is excited about the position because it will help collect good information and make recommendations for the future to improve recycling and waste collection in the county.
At a recent Public Works Committee meeting, Hajos said it has been brought to his attention that not every company is following the rules.
“There are some solid waste collectors out there who are not separating. They’re making excuses and saying it’s going to different parts of the truck,” he said. “If they’re telling individuals that they’re separating this back at their facility, they’re not.”
Warren County is also looking to create a permitting system for waste haulers, and the person filling this new position would oversee that.
Hajos said at a recent committee meeting that he has researched fees from around the area and most of them are in the range of $200 to $500 per truck. He is thinking of charging a fee of $200 for the first truck and another $100 for each additional truck.
Hajos said the haulers would be required to provide information, such as the number of vehicles in their fleet, days and hours of operation, ownership of the business, and information about how much garbage they are picking up from residents and businesses.
The permits would have to be renewed annually, according to Hajos.
Glens Falls resident Diane Collins submitted public comment to the meeting saying that she believed it would better to have the waste haulers submit quarterly reports instead of annual reports.
Committee members were also excited about the position.
“I think this is a position that in the long run will save not only the county but the residents of towns if it’s done properly. Money well spent,” said Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas.
Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan agreed that the position will help the county get a handle on what is going into the waste stream.
“It’s a step in the right direction. I’m really pleased that we’re getting to this so quickly,” she said.
Hajos said the state Department of Environmental Conservation is reviewing the county’s solid waste plan after the agency had suggested a few tweaks.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.