Warren County to hire firm to track short-term rentals

QUEENSBURY — Warren County will hire a firm to identify short-term rentals, so officials can get a better handle on the occupancy tax revenue the rooms are generating.
The Tourism and Occupancy Tax Coordination Committee on Tuesday recommended the county contract with Granicus, based in St. Paul, Minn., which will develop an online platform to collect the data.
The cost of the contract is not to exceed $35,000. The company will provide the county Treasurer’s Office with monthly data on property owners, with address and assessment information.
Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, chairman of the committee, said the information can be used by the various towns.
Queensbury Town Board member Tim McNulty said his town had been briefed by the company, which identified twice as much revenue from rental properties through April as the town had previously estimated.
The platform can also be used by residents to report complaints about short-term rentals, he said. It will help officials identify where the problems are.
Glens Falls 1st Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer said Lake George is already using the company’s services, and Glens Falls is considering it.
Braymer said Granicus can help with the permitting process. For example, a short-term rental property in the city would have to be registered with the county as well as the city.
Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber said the information will be shared with the towns, but the various municipalities have the option to contract with Granicus for additional services.
Queensbury Supervisor John Strough said he likes that Granicus uses local assessment information to determine where properties are located. Strough pointed out that Queensbury has five different zip codes, and they can spill into adjacent towns such as Fort Ann, Hudson Falls, Glens Falls and Lake George.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild said the county could realize a revenue windfall by having more accurate data on room rental services such as Airbnb.
“I’d like to propose that we take one-third of that windfall and direct it to a major tourism infrastructure fund,” he said.
Geraghty said that issue can be taken up when the money comes in.
Geraghty also provided an update on occupancy tax. The county has collected $1.39 million through Aug. 13, which is a 48% increase from the $722,614 it collected it in 2020. It is about 5% below where the county was at this point in 2019.
