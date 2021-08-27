Warren County to hire firm to track short-term rentals

QUEENSBURY — Warren County will hire a firm to identify short-term rentals, so officials can get a better handle on the occupancy tax revenue the rooms are generating.

The Tourism and Occupancy Tax Coordination Committee on Tuesday recommended the county contract with Granicus, based in St. Paul, Minn., which will develop an online platform to collect the data.

The cost of the contract is not to exceed $35,000. The company will provide the county Treasurer’s Office with monthly data on property owners, with address and assessment information.

Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, chairman of the committee, said the information can be used by the various towns.

Queensbury Town Board member Tim McNulty said his town had been briefed by the company, which identified twice as much revenue from rental properties through April as the town had previously estimated.

The platform can also be used by residents to report complaints about short-term rentals, he said. It will help officials identify where the problems are.

Glens Falls 1st Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer said Lake George is already using the company’s services, and Glens Falls is considering it.