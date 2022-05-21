Warren County to give The Dome $200,000 in federal ARPA funds

QUEENSBURY — The Adirondack Sports Complex will receive $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding through Warren County in response to financial hardship related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors voted in approval of the disbursement of funds during its meeting on Friday.

Bolton Supervisor Ron Conover said he has no issue helping the business community, but wanted to make sure that the process was “open and fair.”

“What I see lacking in the resolution, for example, is that (the ARPA committee) received an X number of applications from around the county,” he said.

Conover also said that the complex, also known as The Dome, is set to receive $45,000 in occupancy tax from the county, so in total it would receive $245,000.

He said that he wanted to know how many applications from businesses the county’s ARPA committee had received and deliberated on up to this point.

Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson, co-chair of the ARPA committee, said that there are a lot of applications coming in. The committee is working with the county’s Planning Department, he said.

“We are trying to categorize them and put them in some kind of order,” Dickinson said, adding that it is a long process.

Glens Falls Ward 3 Supervisor Claudia Braymer, co-chair of the ARPA committee, said the committee has continued to receive applications and information from applicants. She said the process isn’t perfect, which is why the committee moved ahead with The Dome’s application.

Dickinson said that Doug Miller, owner of The Dome, presented to the committee that he had lost a significant amount of money due to the pandemic.

Miller told the committee during its meeting on March 29 that his business did not qualify for other grant programs that he had applied to in an effort to get back the lost revenue resulting in The Dome being closed for a year due to COVID.

“Mr. Miller put forward a compelling reason why he needed the funds, why he wasn’t able to get other funds available through pandemic recovery,” Braymer said.

She said the committee agreed that approving the application was an appropriate use of funding set aside for small business financial resources. There was also money set aside for nonprofits, which includes the county’s arts organizations.

Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett asked how much money was set aside for small businesses.

Queensbury at-large Supervisor Rachel Seeber, a member of the ARPA committee, said the amount was $1 million.

Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino said that approving the funds for The Dome is the right thing do to through the tourism lens.

“This is an outfit and facility that we can really use in the wintertime. We’re trying to push more winter sports to keep the 365 going and bring people in,” he said.

Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas, who is on the ARPA committee, said that Miller presented documentation detailing that he attempted to secure funding from the federal and state governments before going to the committee.

Queensbury at-large Supervisor Mike Wild, who is also a member of the ARPA committee, said he had come across information that compelled him to be against the approval for The Dome.

He said that it was important for every supervisor to understand the information, and he proposed going into executive session to discuss it because it had to deal with specifics surrounding Miller’s business.

The motion to go into executive session did not get a second motion.

Wild said he is in support of the funding, but said there are consequences associated that not all of the supervisors understand.

“There are risks associated with this grant. Without going into executive session I’m not at liberty to speak about those risks. As such, I would implore the board to reconsider, but if they don’t, I must say no,” Wild said.

Conover said he would second the motion to go into executive session after hearing his appeal for it.

Seeber said she did not appreciate the inference that some on the board were not aware of the repercussions of their actions associated with this resolution.

“I do understand what we are doing moving forward. I am fully prepared to make this vote, and I oppose executive session at this time,” she said.

The board voted down the motion to go into executive session.

The board voted to approve the resolution allowing the disbursement of $200,000 to The Dome. Wild, Conover and Leggett voted “no” on the resolution.

Applications can still be submitted for funding consideration at public.warrencountyny.gov/home/ARPA2Survey.a5w.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.