Warren County to get local help inspecting gyms

Warren County will inspect 400 gyms over the course of two weeks, beginning Monday.
Operators are not only asking to open public gyms. They’re opening hotel fitness centers, campground facilities and office building workout centers. All gyms must be inspected within two weeks of opening Monday.
Inspectors from Glens Falls, Queensbury and the village of Lake George will handle the gyms in their municipalities, taking some of the load off the county.
Soon, the county boards of election will also have a big job. On Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed new laws to allow mail-in voting. Registered voters can request an absentee ballot from their Board of Elections due to “risk of illness.” The board will then send the voter a ballot to fill out and mail back.
In addition, absentee ballots must be counted if they arrive at the Board of Elections by Nov. 10, as long as they are postmarked as being mailed by Election Day. Ballots without a postmark will be counted if they arrive by the day after Election Day.
"The federal administration has ordered an unprecedented attack on the U.S. Postal Service and with COVID-19 threatening our ability to have safe, in-person voting, these measures are critical to ensuring a successful and fair election at one of the most important moments in our nation's history," Cuomo said in a news release. "These actions will further break down barriers to democracy and will make it easier for all New Yorkers to exercise their right to vote this November."
On Thursday:
- Warren County reported no new cases and no one sick.
- Washington County reported no new cases and four recoveries, for a total of 233 recoveries. There are three people still sick.
- Saratoga County reported four people tested positive, for a total of 839 confirmed cases. Two people recovered, for a total of 779 recoveries. There are 43 people still sick, two of whom are hospitalized.
- In the northern Saratoga towns, one Corinth resident is sick, as well as one Hadley resident, three Moreau residents and one Wilton resident.
- Essex County reported no new cases. Two more Essex Center residents died, leaving 24 people ill, one of whom is hospitalized.
- The Capital Region reported its total cases from Wednesday, the most recent day for which data was available. There were 30 new cases, a positive test rate of 0.6%. The majority were in Schenectady County, with 10 cases and a positive test rate of 1.1%, and Albany County, with nine cases and a positive test rate of 0.5%. In Wednesday’s figures, Washington County reported two cases, with a positive test rate of 1.1%. The goal to controlling the virus is to stay under 1%.
- Statewide, 601 people tested positive Wednesday, the most recent day for which data is available. That was a positive test rate of 0.74%. There were 518 people hospitalized with coronavirus and five people died.
- Saratoga Hospital reported two coronavirus patients. Glens Falls Hospital did not report.
