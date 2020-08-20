Warren County to get local help inspecting gyms

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Warren County will inspect 400 gyms over the course of two weeks, beginning Monday.

Operators are not only asking to open public gyms. They’re opening hotel fitness centers, campground facilities and office building workout centers. All gyms must be inspected within two weeks of opening Monday.

Inspectors from Glens Falls, Queensbury and the village of Lake George will handle the gyms in their municipalities, taking some of the load off the county.

Soon, the county boards of election will also have a big job. On Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed new laws to allow mail-in voting. Registered voters can request an absentee ballot from their Board of Elections due to “risk of illness.” The board will then send the voter a ballot to fill out and mail back.

In addition, absentee ballots must be counted if they arrive at the Board of Elections by Nov. 10, as long as they are postmarked as being mailed by Election Day. Ballots without a postmark will be counted if they arrive by the day after Election Day.