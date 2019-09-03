Warren County supervisors have agreed to give an additional $100,000 a year in bed tax money to the group operating Cool Insuring Arena to fund improvements at that Glens Falls venue.
The county Board of Supervisors Occupancy Tax Coordination Committee voted unanimously to provide $100,000 a year for the next five years to help pay for more than $1 million in improvements to the arena. That funding would come on top of $250,000 a year of bed tax money provided to fund operation of the building, which is home to the Adirondack Thunder hockey team.
Members of the Adirondack Civic Center Coalition, which leases the building from the city of Glens Falls, had requested money during a meeting in June, and the committee held off on a decision, pending further review.
Members of the coalition renewed the request last week with a presentation outlining where the money would go.
The most pressing projects are heating, cooling, security and locker room projects that would cost an estimated $435,325; with additional work needed for the building’s cooling and HVAC systems, exterior doors and suites and private areas; and the purchase of a $103,000 ice resurfacing machine. Box seats would be added to part of the arena as well.
Ed Moore, the Queensbury Hotel owner who has been one of the leaders of the coalition, said the effort to right the building's finances has led to a need to put $1.3 million into maintenance and improvements. Down the road, a $2 million renovation to Heritage Hall that could bring in more revenue is on the wish list as well.
The city of Glens Falls has agreed to provide $50,000 a year toward the five-year capital fund, and a request is being made to the town of Queensbury as well, Moore said.
"We feel confident that this arena will be a great regional asset for this county," Moore said.
With occupancy tax receipts topping $4 million annually in recent years, Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson, chairman of the Occupancy Tax Coordination Committee, said the fund "can handle" the additional expenditure.
Members of the committee agreed.
"The Cool Insuring Arena is a vital piece of the quality of life in Warren County," Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty said of the arena.
Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino said he supported the funding, but cautioned against the committee overextending itself in terms of expenditures.
Occupancy tax funds originate from a 4 percent tax on hotel, motel and bed-and-breakfast rooms. It is used to fund the county Tourism Department, help fund the Lake George Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau and promote events.
Warren County Treasurer Michael Swan said occupancy tax receipts are up 10 percent his year, although about 2 percent of that increase has come from efforts to recoup unpaid taxes from delinquent property owners. The county also expects to begin collecting the tax on short-term home rentals starting next spring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.