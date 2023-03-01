Warren County leaders would like to hear the public’s thoughts on what should be done with food scraps and other organic waste.

A community engagement session has been scheduled on the issue at 6 p.m. on March 15 at Warren County Municipal Center. Those wishing to participate virtually will be able to do so via Zoom, and in-person attendance will be available as well.

The meeting will focus on local initiatives and the scope of an ongoing feasibility study on local composting in Warren County as the county develops an organic waste management plan to sustainably manage food scraps and yard waste.

Warren County has the opportunity to compost 33% of its garbage, amounting to about 25,000 tons of food scraps and yard waste annually.

During the meeting, Thomas Szabo, Warren County solid waste and recycling coordinator, and representatives of GHD Consulting Services Inc., will offer a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

In addition, Warren County residents are asked to provide input on solid waste disposal options via a new survey, available online.

“Warren County Department of Public Works is committed to improving the way that food waste and other organic matter are handled in our county," said Warren County Public Works Superintendent Kevin Hajos. "Food waste accounts for approximately 33% of the waste stream, and processing organic waste at a composting facility is more economical and better for the environment than sending it to a landfill or incinerator.”

This project has been funded in part by the Climate Smart Community Grant Program, Title 15 of the Environmental Protection Fund through the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Those who are interested in participating in the March 15 community engagement session via Zoom can email lehmand@warrencountyny.gov for a link to log on.

A recording of the livestream will be available on the Warren County Youtube channel.

Visit www.warrencountyny.gov for more details.