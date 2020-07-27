Warren County to collect occupancy tax on short-term rentals

Owners of short-term rental properties throughout Warren County will soon be required to pay a 4% occupancy tax to the county under a new policy announced Monday.
The policy will require property owners to register their rental properties with the county by the end of the year and pay a bed tax based on the room rate of their rentals each quarter, beginning Sept. 1.
Warren County Treasurer Michael Swan said the policy has been nearly two years in the making and will help put owners of short-term rentals on the same level with local hotel and bed-and-breakfast operators, who have been paying the tax for years.
"It's been about a year and a half we've been trying to get this straightened around," he said.
Swan said the county first tried to work with internet companies like Airbnb and VRBO to collect the tax then pay the county, but discussions dropped off after the companies failed to respond.
The policy applies only to those who rent their property for 30 days or less.
The county collected just more than $4.9 million in occupancy tax last year — a number that has been steadily rising in recent years. The county collected a bit more than $4.5 million in 2018.
But occupancy tax revenue has taken a hit this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, falling 44% through June.
Hotels have been operating at reduced capacity, and although popular destinations like Lake George are busier than expected, people aren't staying as long, said Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson.
Adding to the county's occupancy woes are the cancellations of a number of large events, including Americade and the Adirondack Nationals Car Show, which attract tens of thousands of people to the region and fill hotels throughout the county.
Swan said about 500 short-term rental properties are located in the county, but he was unsure how much revenue the new tax will bring in.
A 5% late fee plus interest will apply to all those who fail to pay on time.
Any rental property owner with questions can contact Swan at 518-761-6379 or by email at swanm@warrencountyny.gov.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
