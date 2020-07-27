Warren County to collect occupancy tax on short-term rentals

Owners of short-term rental properties throughout Warren County will soon be required to pay a 4% occupancy tax to the county under a new policy announced Monday.

The policy will require property owners to register their rental properties with the county by the end of the year and pay a bed tax based on the room rate of their rentals each quarter, beginning Sept. 1.

Warren County Treasurer Michael Swan said the policy has been nearly two years in the making and will help put owners of short-term rentals on the same level with local hotel and bed-and-breakfast operators, who have been paying the tax for years.

"It's been about a year and a half we've been trying to get this straightened around," he said.

Swan said the county first tried to work with internet companies like Airbnb and VRBO to collect the tax then pay the county, but discussions dropped off after the companies failed to respond.

The policy applies only to those who rent their property for 30 days or less.

The county collected just more than $4.9 million in occupancy tax last year — a number that has been steadily rising in recent years. The county collected a bit more than $4.5 million in 2018.