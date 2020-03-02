Warren County to change property tax foreclosure process

Property owners in Warren County who are at risk of losing their property because of unpaid taxes will have less time this year to try to convince county leaders to hold off on foreclosure.

County supervisors took steps Monday to move up the date that property owners can appeal for more time to pay their bills, as well as moved up the "last chance" public meeting for owners to make appeals to supervisors and the county treasurer.

County Attorney Mary Kissane said her office needed to move up the timetable to make sure it meets legal deadlines for the annual October auction of delinquent properties.

In past years, those foreclosures took place in September, but Kissane said her office needed more time to ensure the process was complete and asked that the process be accelerated so it was done at the end of August as the law requires.

That would do away with the annual August "last chance" meeting where property owners come to the county Board of Supervisors to explain their hardships and ask for more time to pay their bills.

Changes made to the process several years ago resulted in fewer people coming in for that meeting, as the county director of real property and county treasurer worked with property owners to get payment plans set up before the meeting.