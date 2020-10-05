Warren County terminates contract with glamping provider at fairgrounds

QUEENSBURY — Warren County will be putting a request for proposals to seek alternative uses for the fairgrounds after the "glamping" excursions did not happen this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adirondack Safari has been operating at the fairgrounds since 2017. The company offers a “glamorous camping” experience including providing the tent, bedding, linens, pillows and decorative accents, according to its website. It also provides electricity for interior lighting and charging phones, a charcoal grill, fire pit, chairs, a picnic table, decking and tiki torches.

The 2018 agreement with the county said that the contract could be extended for up to four additional years upon mutual agreement of the parties. It would be evaluated each year. The rate Adirondack Safari would pay to rent the fairgrounds was set at $160 per day and would increase by 5% every year afterward.

The county voted to terminate the agreement.

County Administrator Ryan Moore said the vendor did not believe it was fair.

“Because of the situation with the pandemic, they weren’t able to provide the service. They didn’t pay the county. I think that’s understandable,” Moore said.