Warren County terminates contract with glamping provider at fairgrounds
Warren County terminates contract with glamping provider at fairgrounds

Glamping excursions didn't happen at Warren County Fairgrounds

Seen here is a "glamping" campsite by Adirondack Safari. The business was not able to operate at the Warren County Fairgrounds in Warrensburg this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the county terminated its contract. 

 Courtesy photo

QUEENSBURY — Warren County will be putting a request for proposals to seek alternative uses for the fairgrounds after the "glamping" excursions did not happen this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adirondack Safari has been operating at the fairgrounds since 2017. The company offers a “glamorous camping” experience including providing the tent, bedding, linens, pillows and decorative accents, according to its website. It also provides electricity for interior lighting and charging phones, a charcoal grill, fire pit, chairs, a picnic table, decking and tiki torches.

The 2018 agreement with the county said that the contract could be extended for up to four additional years upon mutual agreement of the parties. It would be evaluated each year. The rate Adirondack Safari would pay to rent the fairgrounds was set at $160 per day and would increase by 5% every year afterward.

The county voted to terminate the agreement.

County Administrator Ryan Moore said the vendor did not believe it was fair.

“Because of the situation with the pandemic, they weren’t able to provide the service. They didn’t pay the county. I think that’s understandable,” Moore said.

Still the county needs to find the best recreational uses of the property.

“We will be putting out an RFP to test the waters whether there’s anything else out there that we can be doing with the fairgrounds,” Moore said.

That does not mean that Adirondack Safari would not be able to bid and get the contract again, according to Moore.

Adirondack Safari co-founder Mark Matteo said Monday that the company believes it is not in the best interest to pursue a new agreement with Warren County.

“Our aasets have been liquidated and sold to Glamp Adk, who will submit an RFP at the fairgounds for a glamping operation,” he said. “We hope the county will approve their RFP in a manner that will fuflill both parties’ needs.”

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

