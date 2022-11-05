Warren County tax rate to decrease for the third year in a row

Warren County’s preliminary $184 million budget for 2023 calls for a decrease in the tax rate for the third year in a row.

On Friday, county Budget Officer Frank Thomas presented the budget to the Board of Supervisors. He said the three goals in mind when the budget was prepared were: continue property tax cap compliance, invest in county resources, protect the county’s finances long-term.

Under the tentative spending plan, the countywide property tax rate would decrease by $0.32 to $3.578 per $1,000 in assessed value, according to a county news release. The overall property tax levy will increase by $1.77 million, which is below the New York State tax cap that allowed an increase of up to $1.84 million. The proposed tax levy is a 3.79% increase from the 2022 budget.

Warren County will continue to have one of the lowest property tax burdens in New York, while also having the lowest sales tax rate, 7%, in the state.

A $10.7 million dollar increase in gross appropriations is attributed to increases in salary and retirement costs, the county said.

The county is also allocating a large amount of funds, $7 million, to paving projects on the 250 miles of county roads. This will allow the county to undertake 25 to 30 paving projects.

The budget presentation indicated that by the end of the year, $8 million will have been spent on paving projects.

“Our 2023 budget allows Warren County to continue its multi-year plan to maintain county public works infrastructure, including our roads and bridges, while investing in the workforce and equipment that we need to maintain vital services,” said Thomas, who is also the town supervisor of Stony Creek. “We were also cautious with revenue projections in light of concerns that our economy may slow down in the coming months. But we are confident that our years of fiscally conservative budgeting will help us ride out whatever turbulence we may encounter.”

Kevin Geraghty, Warrensburg town supervisor and chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, thanked the budget team for their efforts.

“I would like to thank our budget team for their hard work to bring a fiscally responsible budget for 2023 amid uncertain forecasts for revenue and for the regional and national economy. We will continue our mission of providing the essential services that Warren County residents expect, while being cognizant of the need to keep property tax bills as low as possible to continue to make Warren County a great place to work and live,” Geraghty said.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors set a public hearing on the budget for Nov. 18 at the board’s regular meeting beginning at 10 a.m. The board could adopt the budget following the hearing.