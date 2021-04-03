Warren County: 'Take into account' community spread of COVID when making Easter plans

Warren County health officials are asking residents to avoid certain gatherings this Easter as the number of new coronavirus cases continues to surge locally.

The county reported 20 new cases on Saturday, bringing the number of active cases to 155, the most the county has seen in a single day since Feb. 14, according to Warren County Health Services.

The increased caseload represents a 74% uptick in new infections since March 3, Health Services said.

Most of the new cases the county has seen in recent weeks have been attributed to community spread, including those reported on Saturday.

The rise in cases is prompting concerns about another surge in COVID-19, as families again gather for a major holiday.

“We have been seeing more community spread of COVID in recent weeks, and we ask that you take that into account when making plans for Easter and when deciding whether to travel,” Ginelle Jones, the Health Services director, said in a statement.

She added: “We ask that you avoid indoor gatherings with others if all involved are not vaccinated. If you are planning an Easter dinner with people from outside your household and everyone is not vaccinated, please plan to gather outside and get together safely.”