Warren County: 'Take into account' community spread of COVID when making Easter plans

Warren County health officials are asking residents to avoid certain gatherings this Easter as the number of new coronavirus cases continues to surge locally.
The county reported 20 new cases on Saturday, bringing the number of active cases to 155, the most the county has seen in a single day since Feb. 14, according to Warren County Health Services.
The increased caseload represents a 74% uptick in new infections since March 3, Health Services said.
Most of the new cases the county has seen in recent weeks have been attributed to community spread, including those reported on Saturday.
The rise in cases is prompting concerns about another surge in COVID-19, as families again gather for a major holiday.
“We have been seeing more community spread of COVID in recent weeks, and we ask that you take that into account when making plans for Easter and when deciding whether to travel,” Ginelle Jones, the Health Services director, said in a statement.
She added: “We ask that you avoid indoor gatherings with others if all involved are not vaccinated. If you are planning an Easter dinner with people from outside your household and everyone is not vaccinated, please plan to gather outside and get together safely.”
Sunday's weather forecast is relatively mild, with a partly cloudy day on tap and a high of 56 degrees.
School cases
Four new cases have been confirmed at the Word of Life Bible Institute in Pottersville, bringing the number of active cases at the non-denominational Christian school to 16 over the past week.
Lake George and Hadley-Luzerne school districts also reported new cases, though no quarantines have been ordered.
A person tested positive for the virus that was inside Glens Falls City schools earlier this week, but classes will continue as scheduled, according to the districts website.
Vaccine update
Those 16 and over will be eligible for the vaccine beginning Tuesday, April 6.
A total of 25,847 Warren County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Saturday. That’s the equivalent to 40% of the county’s total population. Of that, 17,812 have been fully vaccinated.
Saturday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 20 new cases, for a total of 3,085 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The county also reported 14 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,846. A total of 155 people are sick, including seven who are hospitalized with a moderate illness.
- Washington County reported 13 new cases, for a total of 2,398 confirmed cases. The county also reported eight recoveries, for a total of 2,264 recoveries. A total of 96 people in the county are sick, including two who are hospitalized.
- Saratoga and Essex counties do not report publicly on the weekends.
On Friday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 245 new cases, a positive test rate of 2%, which increased the weekly average to 2.3%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 3.4%, which increased the weekly average to 2.3%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 0.9%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.7%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 4%, which increased the weekly average to 3.2%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0.8%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.4%.
- Statewide, 7,846 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 3.12%. A total of 4,491 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday and 60 people died.
