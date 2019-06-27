QUEENSBURY — Warren County supervisors have decided not to sue the town of Queensbury over a disputed $50,000 grant that a former public official was accused of stealing.
The county board's Support Services Committee voted Monday to sue David J. Decker, former director of Lake George Watershed Coalition, for the $50,000 that the town of Queensbury gave Decker to reimburse Warren County. Decker is accused of keeping the money instead of forwarding it to Warren County, and faces more than a dozen criminal charges for years of alleged financial fraud.
But the committee decided not to pursue litigation against the town of Queensbury, whose leaders claim they paid Decker to pay the county. The Board of Supervisors held off on litigation against Decker earlier this month after some supervisors and residents advocated to name Queensbury in the litigation as well.
The discussion was the latest in a debate over who should pay the county the money it was owed for funds that were paid for a conservation project on Lake George in 2007.
Decker faces 15 criminal charges for allegedly stealing over $400,000 in state and federal grant funding while heading the Watershed Coalition. He has pleaded not guilty, and faces trial this fall.
County Attorney Mary Kissane said the Warren County District Attorney's Office is seeking restitution for the county's lost $50,000 as part of the criminal case. Kissane also said she did not see any valid cause of action, such as fraud or breach of contract, that could be brought against Queensbury.
Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said the county was supposed to have been paid by the town.
"I'm not trying to punish the people of Queensbury, but that's what we were told at the time," he said.
Queensbury resident Travis Whitehead has advocated for the county to sue the town, saying the contracts for the project dictate the municipality is responsible for the contractors it hires.
"The Department of State has clearly said you (the town of Queensbury) is responsible for this and not Mr. Decker," Whitehead said.
Queensbury Supervisor John Strough, who was not present for Monday's debate, has said the town should not and will not pay the debt in light of the fact the money was given to Decker to forward to the county. He said he spoke with Town Board members who agreed with the decision.
Members of the county Board of Supervisors Support Services Committee went back and forth before ultimately opting to try to get a judgment against Decker but not Queensbury.
"I'm not going to punish Queensbury taxpayers by trying to sue them," Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer said.
