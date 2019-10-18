The state is taking $224,000 from Warren County in the coming months to make up for a drop in aid from the state to towns and villages, and county supervisors are understandably not happy about it.
The money will come from the county's portion of sales tax receipts, and will be shared with towns instead of going into county coffers as the county's sales tax share typically is handled.
The payment is part of the 2020 state budget, to make up for the state Legislature's decision to give less financial aid to towns. And county Treasurer Michael Swan said he is concerned the state will continue to raid the county's funds to make up aid it is no longer providing.
County supervisors knew the payment was coming.
"The concept of this is wrong," county Administrator Ryan Moore said. "The state is essentially cutting its budget on our dime."
"To me, it's a very dangerous precedent," Swan said.
The county Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution Friday opposing the reduction and directing Moore to work with other counties to try to change the state policy, two days after the county board's Budget Committee passed the resolution as well.
Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, former county board chairman and administrator, said counties across the region should push the issue through the Intercounty Legislative Committee of the Adirondacks.
"I hope NYSAC or someone raises a legal challenge to this," he said.
State Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said his house's Republican members took issue with the money manipulation, which occurred after the 2019-20 budget proposal included elimination of "Aid and Incentives to Municipalities."
The Legislature instead decided to take sales tax money and give it to the towns and villages instead, with the governor's office arguing that sales tax receipts are going up as the tax is collected on internet-based sales.
Stec said county leaders are justifiably upset at the move.
"It's a game," he said. "They didn't try to hide it. They restored the AIM but offset it by taking money from the sales tax share."
The discussion initiated by Swan came as the county board decided to take about $650,000 of its $19.9 million general fund balance to set up reserve accounts for some long-term capital projects.
Among them were $200,000 to renovate parts of the interior of the Countryside Adult Home in Warrensburg to try to attract more residents, as well as $100,000 for improvements at the county Municipal Center, $100,000 for new voting machines and $100,000 for SUNY Adirondack improvements.
How the money will be spent has yet to be determined.
