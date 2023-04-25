Companies hoping to plant solar panels in Warren County will no longer automatically receive a county property tax break.

On Friday, the Warren County Board of Supervisors voted to pass the third local law of 2023, one that limits tax breaks for commercial solar projects in the county.

Queensbury Supervisor-at-Large Doug Beaty argued that a local law that positions the county against the tax breaks was in direction contradiction with another resolutions before the board that would grant an AC Power solar array a 15-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes, or PILOT, agreement.

The county attorney explained that the process for the AC Power PILOT began last year, before this new local law would take effect.

“I acknowledge that it could have the potential to be confusing, however, the local law is not effective until it is enacted,” Larry Elmen, the county attorney, said at the meeting. “So, in the future if we get notice of another solar project, well we won’t, because before the developers move forward they will get notice that Warren County has removed the exemption.”

Glens Falls resident Nicholas Collins said he was most concerned about the exemption preventing home owners from installing solar panels on their private property.

“Now, how do you determine what part of that home solar is taxable or not taxable for county purposes,” Collins said to the board on Friday.

“I want to help eliminate any misconceptions,” Elmen said. “The statute that the county is considering opting out of an exemption for does not apply for homeowners, it only applies for energy systems that are governed and operated by the state of New York for the purpose of generating energy. No portion of the local law that the county is considering today has any impact on a residential installation of solar or wind.”

There was also confusion among supervisors about whether the local law would preclude the county from negotiating property tax exemptions with solar developers on a case-by-case basis.

The Town of Queensbury has already opted out of the state’s real property tax exemption that grants tax breaks to large solar projects, its supervisor believes the option for negotiations remains.

“Exempting out ... is an option that we decided to take given the history that we’ve seen of (payment-in-lieu-of-taxes) programs and so forth,” Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough said at the meeting. “I just want to note that opting out ... does not mean that they automatically have to pay full county tax and it doesn’t prohibit them from negotiating a tax arrangement with the county.”

However, the county attorney said that is not how the local law with respect to county tax would work.

“From a legal opinion perspective, there is absolutely, positively no ability of Warren County to negotiate a PILOT agreement with an entity that is installing a solar energy system in Warren County, once you pass this local law,” Elmen said. “The purpose of this law is to opt out of the automatic exemption that will apply to a solar energy or wind farm that wants to set up in Warren County.”

Without passing the law, the board would continue to approach each proposal one-by-one and determine and negotiate the PILOT.

A motion was made to table the local law in order to investigate the repercussions more closely, but it did not pass, so the board continued on to vote and passed the law, with 17 in favor and three against.