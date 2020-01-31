Warren County supervisors mull withholding school payment

"We don't have a lot of say in this. We just get the bill," Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said.

"More than once," Moore added.

Geraghty said he had a problem with a system that allowed an organization to go back and re-bill for services that occurred years ago.

"This isn't something to take lightly," Beaty said. "There are counties where this will have a huge effect."

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Rachel Seeber asked that the county Board of Supervisors Legislative & Rules Committee take up the issue when it meets next month.

Prospect Center accepts students from around the region, and Washington County officials recently learned that the school has billed the county $358,537 for services to students from Washington County who attended the school in 2015 and 2016.

"These come without any notice to us and are allowed by the state regulations over which we have no control," Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes said. "We know which facilities we have, and are paying, but we have no way of knowing if or when there might be a rate adjustment and, of course, rate adjustments for those years carry forward."