Warren County supervisors mull withholding school payment

QUEENSBURY — Warren County supervisors discussed Thursday whether they could refused to pay a $670,000 bill submitted by a local school that is seeking hundreds of thousands of dollars for services rendered five years ago.
Supervisors on the board's Finance Committee were critical of the practice of schools such as Prospect Center in Queensbury to bill counties for educational services dating back to 2015, and the state law that allows it.
It's a process known as "reconciliation," and the county Public Health Department notified county supervisors last week that Prospect Center had gotten state approval to bill Warren County an additional $670,000 for services to children years ago, for which the school was already paid.
While supervisors said they support the services to children with disabilities that the schools offer, several of them questioned why the reconciliation was allowed.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty called the process to seek more money from taxpayers years later "offensive and dangerous."
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan asked the Finance Committee whether the county could decline to pay the bill, but county Administrator Ryan Moore advised that the county would probably incur the wrath of the state, which could withhold state aid. A central New York county took a stand on an issue with the state years ago and had aid withheld, he explained.
"We don't have a lot of say in this. We just get the bill," Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said.
"More than once," Moore added.
You have free articles remaining.
Geraghty said he had a problem with a system that allowed an organization to go back and re-bill for services that occurred years ago.
"This isn't something to take lightly," Beaty said. "There are counties where this will have a huge effect."
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Rachel Seeber asked that the county Board of Supervisors Legislative & Rules Committee take up the issue when it meets next month.
Prospect Center accepts students from around the region, and Washington County officials recently learned that the school has billed the county $358,537 for services to students from Washington County who attended the school in 2015 and 2016.
"These come without any notice to us and are allowed by the state regulations over which we have no control," Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes said. "We know which facilities we have, and are paying, but we have no way of knowing if or when there might be a rate adjustment and, of course, rate adjustments for those years carry forward."
A second school that provided services to a student or students from the county submitted a back bill of about $6,000, Wickes said. That school wasn't identified.
He said it wasn't the first time that the county has dealt with a reconciled bill for child intervention programs.
The counties have to pay the full tab, and then apply for state reimbursement of 59.5 percent of what they had to pay. That reimbursement could take years, though.
Prospect Center is operated by the Center for Disability Services of Albany, which has not responded to repeated Post-Star inquiries about the bills last week and this week.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com