Warren County supervisors may return to once-a-month meetings

At the August meeting of the Warren County Legislative Rules and Governmental Operations committee, supervisors discussed the possibility of no longer scheduling two Warren County Board of Supervisors meetings a month.

In January, the board voted to add the second monthly meeting beginning in March of this year.

John Strough, chairman of the committee and Queensbury town supervisor, introduced a resolution for the committee to consider.

"We have been asked to consider the second board meeting, because maybe it's not needed. Maybe it was a good idea, but after some experience with it, it's a lot of work and so forth and maybe it's not such a good idea," Strough explained.

Peter McDevitt, Glens Falls Ward 2 supervisor, agreed with Strough, stating the second meeting "seems unnecessary."

"I think a monthly meeting is sufficient to handle any and all issues, at least in my experience over the years," McDevitt said.

Currently, two meetings are scheduled for September with only the first meeting containing agenda items.

A brief discussion ensued about when the new schedule would take effect if the resolution passed at the next board meeting. If the board voted to return to a one meeting a month schedule, the change would be effective immediately and the Sept. 29 meeting would be canceled.

The board would still have the option to schedule a special meeting for a "hot issue."

The proposition was unanimously approved by all the members and will move on for a full board vote at the next meeting on Sept. 16.

The Washington and Saratoga County boards of supervisors both meet only once a month.

The committee also heard options for a new election night reporting system from the Republican and Democratic election commissioners of Warren County.

One option being considered is a system offered by SageSmith, but the final cost estimates were not yet available.

Bolton Supervisor Ron Conover spoke of the need for a new system.

"I don't think anyone understands the difficulty of immediate election night reporting in terms of the information and how and when it comes in. The people want good numbers and they want them quickly if they can get them. We've got to make every effort to do that," Conover told committee members.

Warren County Republican Commissioner Bill VanNess agreed and explained the county's current system.

"The two systems we have, the Dominion voting system and the Clear Ballot voting system, produce two different reports and I know with the numbers coming in we've had some complaints in the past about them coming out so slow, but that's the current system that we have," VanNess told the board.

He said the hope is to combine the two systems, and he explained it currently takes him and Beth McLaughlin, the Warren County Democratic election commissioner, over two days to manually add the numbers from one system into the other to prepare the numbers for the state report.

McLaughlin added that the SageSmith system provided a system of checks and balances to ensure accuracy.

The item will be revisited for action when final financial numbers are available later in the month.