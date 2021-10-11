Warren County supervisors debate size of board

Bolton Supervisor Ronald Conover said he preferred to keep the 20 supervisors.

Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett questioned whether Queensbury should switch to having supervisors by wards like Glens Falls does — instead of having them all be at-large.

County Treasurer Mike Swan said Queensbury switched to a ward system for the Town Board through a referendum vote. However, it did not extend to the county.

“We could always urge them,” Leggett said.

Chairwoman Rachel Seeber said that she and Moore have asked the election commissioners to investigate what changes would have to be made to get Queensbury to switch to having wards.

“I do think the public is going to need to way in and the town is hopefully going to be receptive to whatever suggestions come out of this board,” she said.

However, that probably would be take a while to change and not be part of this reallocation of votes.

The county is going to investigate the issue further and the Personnel Committee will meet again on Thursday.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

