Warren County supervisors debate size of board

QUEENSBURY — Warren County supervisors are still grappling with how to reconfigure the board to accommodate the growth of Queensbury’s population in the latest census.
The current rules of the board state that each supervisor is entitled to represent up to 5,580 people. However, Queensbury’s population is now 29,169, which would mean adding a sixth supervisor. Queensbury currently has the town supervisor and four at-large supervisors.
County Administrator Ryan Moore said the board could decide to increase that population threshold and stay at five.
Moore said previously that the board needs to introduce a resolution and set a public hearing for the November meeting, so the new weighed voting structure can be adopted.
Moore said the system needs to be set up in a fair way, so each supervisor has a proportionate amount of power. This is done through a complex series of calculations.
“What we’re supposed to demonstrate is your ability to — all on your own — swing a vote proportional to the population you represent,” he said at the Oct. 7 meeting of the Personnel, Administration and Higher Education Committee.
Moore ran some calculations in both scenarios — with the extra supervisor and without.
If a fifth at-large supervisor was added, Glens Falls Ward 5 would be 0.09% underrepresented and Queensbury would be 0.08% overrepresented, according to Moore.
If the board stayed at 20 supervisors, Glens Falls Ward 5 would be 0.12% underrepresented and Queensbury 0.17% overrepresented.
“It’s statistically insignificant. It’s a very, very representative weighted vote,” Moore said.
He said now it comes down to a policy decision about whether the board wants to add a supervisor.
Some supervisors have expressed concern with the current makeup of the board.
Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas questioned why Glens Falls has five supervisors on the board and its population is about 14,830.
Moore said he believes the city set it up that way in its charter.
However, other supervisors pointed out that if the number of Glens Falls supervisors were reduced, it would just mean that each one would have a bigger vote.
Braymer said the number of supervisors does make a difference.
“Our committee meetings do not go by weighed vote — neither do our behind-the-scenes negotiations. Twenty supervisors is lot of people,” he said.
Braymer said it is a challenge to set up a fair system.
“It would be much simpler if we had legislative districts that have the same amount of people in each one,” said Braymer, who has been pushing for a switch to a county legislature.
Bolton Supervisor Ronald Conover said he preferred to keep the 20 supervisors.
Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett questioned whether Queensbury should switch to having supervisors by wards like Glens Falls does — instead of having them all be at-large.
County Treasurer Mike Swan said Queensbury switched to a ward system for the Town Board through a referendum vote. However, it did not extend to the county.
“We could always urge them,” Leggett said.
Chairwoman Rachel Seeber said that she and Moore have asked the election commissioners to investigate what changes would have to be made to get Queensbury to switch to having wards.
“I do think the public is going to need to way in and the town is hopefully going to be receptive to whatever suggestions come out of this board,” she said.
However, that probably would be take a while to change and not be part of this reallocation of votes.
The county is going to investigate the issue further and the Personnel Committee will meet again on Thursday.
