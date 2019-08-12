QUEENSBURY — The annual “last chance” meeting at the Warren County Board of Supervisors each August was long dreaded by county supervisors.
It would annually consist of hours of property owners pleading for more time to pay their property taxes, with 20 or more attending as the annual fall auction of foreclosed properties approached.
The Board of Supervisors sought to streamline the process three years ago, and the result during the last two years has been far fewer people attending to beg for more time, as the county Real Property and Tax Services and Treasurer’s offices have more leeway to set up payment plans and grant extensions before property owners get closer to defaulting.
Tax foreclosure begins when a property owner hasn’t paid for three years or more. So instead of two dozen irate or concerned property owners on Monday at the “last chance meeting,” there were three property owners on the agenda, with just two of them showing up.
Both told tales of family financial hardships and found sympathetic ears among the supervisors in attendance. All three were granted extensions to pay 25 percent of what they owed and set up payment plans by the end of September to avoid auction of their property in October.
The one who didn’t attend owes $14,159, and had spoken with Lexi Delurey, the county’s director of real property tax services, and was dealing with health problems and major home repair issues.
“I’d like to at least give him a chance to get his life straightened out before we throw him out,” Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt said.
A woman from Warrensburg who owes $8,459 told supervisors she was disabled and had gotten some help from philanthropic organizations, but had come up with about $2,100 and was well short.
“I’ve tried just about everything I can think of. I even tried a GoFundMe (online fundraiser), but I got zero donations,” she said.
She asked for “forgiveness” on her taxes, which Delurey said could not legally be done. Supervisors suggested she sell the home, and they agreed to give her more time despite no real plan to come up with the money.
Also getting sympathy was a Queensbury woman whose mother died last month, leaving behind a tax debt of $12,856 and Department of Social Services lien of $17,893 on the family home. The daughter had paid the 2019 taxes, unaware that they were owed for 2016, 2017 and 2018 as well.
Delurey said the county had 99 properties on its tax auction list this year, though she expected about two thirds of them would stave off foreclosure by the Sept. 3 deadline.
She predicted 30 or so properties would go to auction, which would be “typical” for a year. She said there were no notable commercial properties on the list this year.
