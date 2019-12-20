Warren County supervisors approve starting rail 'abandonment' process

Warren County supervisors unanimously agreed Friday to ask the federal government to deem the county-owned stretch of railroad "abandoned," so that other uses for the corridor can be explored.

The board voted 20-0 to ask the U.S. Surface Transportation Board to initiate an abandonment process for the rail line between Hadley to North Creek, as the transportation board considers a pre-existing request by the state to abandon the stretch of rails to the north, between North Creek and Tahawus. The northern stretch is owned by Iowa Pacific Holdings of Chicago, which is not contesting the abandonment request.

The Warren County vote comes after efforts to find a new operator for passenger and freight trains on Warren County's line fell through earlier this year. A new operator was sought after Saratoga & North Creek Railway pulled up stakes amid major financial problems last year, ending a seven-year run of tourist and limited freight train traffic.

County Administrator Ryan Moore gave a detailed presentation before the vote, explaining what abandonment would accomplish and how it leaves the county with a number of options going forward. The county's request will not mean abandonment is automatically granted, as interested parties can object and petition to use the line.