Warren County supervisors approve lease for solar array at airport

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Board of Supervisors on Friday formally agreed to allow Nexamp Solar to lease 50 acres of property at Warren County airport for a solar array.

The Massachusetts-based company is leasing 28 acres on the north side and 22 acres of the south side of the airport. The solar company wants to install a 6.5-megawatt system.

Public Works Commissioner Kevin Hajos said the lease payments to the county would be about $207,000 for the first year. There is a 2% annual increase built into the contract. The lease is for 25 years.

County officials estimate that they would receive about $6.6 million over the lifetime of the lease. There is an option for one five-year extension.

Hajos told the board that the solar panels would not go in right away.

“For the next 18 months, they’ll be doing their design,” he said.

Queensbury resident Travis Whitehead said during written comments submitted for the public hearing that leasing this space is a good idea. He hoped that the county would consider additional leases for solar arrays for other county-owned property around the airport such as the lots near the National Guard armory.