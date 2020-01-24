Warren County supervisors again decline to get involved in Glens Falls controversy

Two months ago, Glens Falls 1st Ward Supervisor Jack Diamond tried to convince his fellow supervisors that they should oppose a plan to put a housing complex for the homeless and mentally ill on Cooper Street in his ward.
On Friday, the businesswoman who has fought the project for months came to the Warren County Board of Supervisors herself, and she had her lawyer address county leaders to ask for a "reconsideration" of a resolution on the project that would tout the need for economic development on the site.
Attorney Nathan Hall told supervisors that his client, Elizabeth Miller, owner of Miller Mechanical, which is across Cooper Street from the proposed housing project site, wants to expand on the property, an expansion that would bring jobs and more tax revenue to Glens Falls. The housing project would not have nearly the same economic impact, he explained.
"We feel no one is really looking at the economic impact this project would have," Hall said.
Several supervisors on the county board's Economic Development Committee agreed that Miller's proposal had economic merits, with Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan saying there was need for the housing project but not on an industrial property.
But they had no interest in taking a position before a lawsuit Miller has filed was decided.
"My sense is we will defer to the Supreme Court action and possibly bring it up afterward," said Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Michael Wild, chairman of the Economic Development Committee.
The county board has no authority over the city of Glens Falls Planning Board or any other regulatory aspect of the project, so any support or opposition would only be advisory.
Miller was present for the meeting, but didn't speak until after the committee had decided to reserve its opinions at this point.
She said she plans to expand her business somewhere, as need for machining work grows, whether it is in Glens Falls or elsewhere.
Miller's lawsuit challenging the Glens Falls Planning Board's approval of the project is scheduled for a hearing Feb. 11 in state Supreme Court in Warren County.
The Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health intends to build a 29-unit apartment building at the site of the former Mullen Iron Works at 47-50 Cooper St.
