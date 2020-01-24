Warren County supervisors again decline to get involved in Glens Falls controversy

Two months ago, Glens Falls 1st Ward Supervisor Jack Diamond tried to convince his fellow supervisors that they should oppose a plan to put a housing complex for the homeless and mentally ill on Cooper Street in his ward.

On Friday, the businesswoman who has fought the project for months came to the Warren County Board of Supervisors herself, and she had her lawyer address county leaders to ask for a "reconsideration" of a resolution on the project that would tout the need for economic development on the site.

Attorney Nathan Hall told supervisors that his client, Elizabeth Miller, owner of Miller Mechanical, which is across Cooper Street from the proposed housing project site, wants to expand on the property, an expansion that would bring jobs and more tax revenue to Glens Falls. The housing project would not have nearly the same economic impact, he explained.

"We feel no one is really looking at the economic impact this project would have," Hall said.

Several supervisors on the county board's Economic Development Committee agreed that Miller's proposal had economic merits, with Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan saying there was need for the housing project but not on an industrial property.

