Warren County supervisor to propose gas tax cap

QUEENSBURY — Doug Beaty cringes every time he spends $60 to fill up his gas tank.

“Money is so tight now with those driving,” he said. “You gotta pay $5 a gallon, you probably wince like everybody else.”

The supervisor-at-large from Queensbury plans to propose a gas tax cap at the Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting on Friday.

The state has already announced a suspension of its gas tax, which is 16 cents per gallon.

Other counties in the state have already approved a cap on gas tax. Recently, Saratoga County capped the tax on gas at $2.

Beaty wants to mirror that in Warren County.

He said that the county gets 3 cents for every $1 dollar worth of gas.

With the cap in place, consumers would only pay taxes on the first $2 per gallon

He said that means that there will be less sales tax coming into the county. Beaty said that he is in favor of providing breaks to consumers.

“I’m 1,000% behind that,” he said. “If my job isn’t to help out the residents, what good am I?”

For the first four months of the year, Warren County was $4.8 million over budgeted revenues, according to Beaty.

In Saratoga County, the cap on gas tax, which will be in effect from June 1 through Dec. 31, is estimated to save consumers around $4 million, Beaty said.

Beaty said that, according to his calculations, anyone who filled their tanks in Warren County, if a cap on gas tax is passed, would save roughly 9 cents per gallon with prices where they currently stand.

Initially he wanted to have the cap be in effect from June 1 through Dec. 31, as the state and other counties have committed to doing.

But he said that the county had to apply to set the tax cap on gas for the summer months by this past Monday, since the state Department of Finance and Taxation collects sales tax quarterly.

Beaty said he will still be proposing the cap, to take effect from Sept. 1 through the end of the year.

“That’s still significant if you ask me. It tells the people that the people we elect are trying to at least feel the pain with us and try to help us,” he said.

Beaty said that Warren County is in a prime position to make this happen.

He said that because the county is nearly $5 million over budget, it can provide relief to people at the pumps.

“We can, by far, afford to help the residents out. That is the only objective I have,” he said.

Warren County would join Saratoga, Suffolk, Onondaga, Oswego, Monroe, Dutchess, Nassau, Rockland, Westchester, Ulster, Oneida and Erie counties in gas tax reduction if the proposition is passed.

Beaty said that with the state's gas tax suspension, motorists would see further reductions, and although it may not seem like much, it is something.

“The people of Warren County have to know that we are all in this thing together. We are all trying to get by,” he said.

The next Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting is Friday starting at 10 a.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

