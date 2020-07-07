The Warren County Summer Youth Employment Program is back on this year following weeks of uncertainty surrounding the program's funding.
After months of delay, the state's Division of Budget finally released the $45 million in federal funding set aside for the statewide program last week. Warren County will receive $119,494 to run this summer's program.
"I'm excited because everyone fought hard for this and advocated for it and we got it," said Liza Ochsendorf, director of Warren County Employment & Training.
The program provides low-income youth ages 14 to 20 a chance to earn a paycheck and earn valuable job experience through the summer. The program typically begins in June and runs through August.
Around 40 youths were enrolled in the program last year, and Ochsendorf said she hopes to increase the number to 50 in the coming years.
But her plans will have to wait for at least a year.
The delay in receiving funding coupled with safety concerns brought on by the pandemic has altered the program dramatically this year compared to years past.
Around 25 youths are expected to be accepted to this year's program but Ochsendorf hopes to accept as many as possible under the circumstance. The program will run beginning the last week in July through the end of August.
"Given the short notice as well as the health concerns, we have to have limited number of youths on the worksite," Ochsendorf said.
Applications for employers and youths are still being processed, but Ochsendorf said most of the job sites will be located outside where it's easier to maintain social distancing.
The only job site finalized as of Tuesday is a longstanding partnership with Operation Food Chain, which works provides free meals to children younger than 18.
Applications are being accepted until Friday, July 17 and training is expected to begin on July 20.
The program will run the final week of July through August, but Ochsendorf said she hopes the state will extend the program through the fall given the delay.
Still, she said, the program moving forward in any capacity is a win for the community.
"Anytime the community invests in youth, I think that's great because that is our future workforce," she said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
