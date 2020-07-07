The Warren County Summer Youth Employment Program is back on this year following weeks of uncertainty surrounding the program's funding.

After months of delay, the state's Division of Budget finally released the $45 million in federal funding set aside for the statewide program last week. Warren County will receive $119,494 to run this summer's program.

"I'm excited because everyone fought hard for this and advocated for it and we got it," said Liza Ochsendorf, director of Warren County Employment & Training.

The program provides low-income youth ages 14 to 20 a chance to earn a paycheck and earn valuable job experience through the summer. The program typically begins in June and runs through August.

Around 40 youths were enrolled in the program last year, and Ochsendorf said she hopes to increase the number to 50 in the coming years.

But her plans will have to wait for at least a year.

The delay in receiving funding coupled with safety concerns brought on by the pandemic has altered the program dramatically this year compared to years past.