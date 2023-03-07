WARREN COUNTY – Following the success of past Lake George junior and senior high job fair events, the Warren County Department of Workforce Development will expand the offering into three summer job fairs at local high schools this year.

Businesses that would like to be part of one or more Warren County job fairs are asked to contact the Department of Workforce Development to begin the registration process.

Queensbury High School will host its job fair on March 20, Lake George Junior-Senior High will host its hiring event on March 30, and Glens Falls High School will host the third fair on April 5.

“Our job fairs are great opportunities for local businesses to get a head start on their summer hiring,” said Liza Ochsendorf, Warren County director of workforce development. “Dozens of Lake George students secured summer employment at the 2021 and 2022 job fairs, and we anticipate more success this year, as the labor market remains tight. Please let us know as soon as possible if your business would like to be part of one or more of these hiring events.”

Business location and the number of positions that will be available for young people will be factors in determining which businesses are a good fit for these fairs, as they are specifically for local high school students who are seeking work.

The job fairs will be attended by students from their respective schools and are not open to the public. All attending businesses will be required to take part in a 30-minute virtual orientation program to ensure greater success at recruiting teens for their open positions.

For more information, scan the QR codes included in the accompanying image, or contact Ochsendorf at the Warren County Department of Workforce Development by calling (518) 824-8865 or emailing OchsendorfL@warrencountyny.gov.