Warren County suing over damaged plane left at airport

Warren County has sued the owner of a damaged airplane that has been left behind at the airport for years without repairs, seeking to have it removed and payment for its storage.

The county attorney's office filed a lawsuit against the plane's owner, Anthony J. Mazzotte of Ticonderoga, asking for a court order to get the twin-engine 1969 Cessna 310P off airport grounds.

The lawsuit in state Supreme Court also seeks unpaid rent for the year that the plane has been kept on a county-owned exterior storage area.

Airport manager Don DeGraw said the plane was unable to leave the airport after it was accidentally landed without its landing gear down, which resulted in major damage to both of its engines and propellers.

It can not fly without repairs, and there have been no apparent efforts to fix the plane over at least the last year, he said. It has been on one of the airport "tie down" outside storage areas since the accident.

DeGraw said it could be moved by trailer, if its wings were removed.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

As part of a new airport management contract, Warren County took over management of the non-enclosed "tie down" storage spots on airport grounds from airport fixed base operator Rich Air on Jan. 1, 2019.