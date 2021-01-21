Warren County: Stop going to work sick

People are going to work and school sick, and later testing positive for coronavirus, Warren County Health Services warned.
“It is imperative that you please stay home if ill,” county spokesman Don Lehman said.
Many new cases involve people exposed at work, where people keep going despite coronavirus symptoms, he said.
The county also received 100 more doses of vaccine, which it is using to continue vaccinating law enforcement and firefighters. The county has an agreement with New York state to use the vaccines for that purpose and will have them all administered within 24 hours of receiving, Lehman said.
In Washington County, Public Health briefly announced that it would vaccinate people age 65 and older this weekend. The clinic filled almost immediately. Public Health officials will continue with more clinics when they receive more vaccine doses.
Vaccine update
New York state has administered 93% of the first doses sent, and the rest will be administered Friday.
The federal government is sending shipments of first doses and, separately, second doses, to ensure that everyone gets their second dose on time. Of the 136,500 second-doses received by the state so far, 108,573 have been administered.
The Capital Region has used 64,305 vaccine doses, 82% of the 78,550 allocated to the region.
So far, 975,958 New Yorkers have been vaccinated, not counting nursing homes, and 108,573 have received both doses.
School cases
Argyle Central School District is going virtual for all students Friday after a person at the junior/senior high school tested positive Thursday. The person was last in the school on Jan. 14.
Glens Falls City School District reported two cases involving the middle school, one at Big Cross Street Elementary School, one at Jackson Heights Elementary School and one at Kensington Road Elementary School. Among students and staff, 49 people are quarantined (from all cases, not just the five newest cases).
North Warren Central School District reported a second person tested positive in the elementary school wing late Wednesday after being in school Tuesday. A first grade classroom and their teacher have all been quarantined. One other positive case was reported Wednesday.
Queensbury Central School District reported two cases: a person who was last in the middle school on Jan. 15 and a person who was last in the high school on Wednesday.
South Glens Falls Central School District reported two people tested positive: a member of the Moreau Elementary School community and a district-wide staff member.
Champlain Valley Senior Community
In Willsboro, the Champlain Valley Senior Community’s virus outbreak has grown to 30 residents, two of whom have died. One died Wednesday; the other was reported as part of the four deaths in Essex County over the holiday weekend. Four members of the community are hospitalized.
On Thursday, Essex County Health Department delivered an Abbott ID Now machine and 196 test kits so that residents could be quickly tested. The facility owners are also updating the HVAC system and air filters in case the virus is spreading through the air.
Thursday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 36 new cases, for a total of 2,070 confirmed cases since March, and 25 recoveries, for a total of 1,626 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 394 people currently ill, 17 of whom are hospitalized, which is the same as Wednesday. None are in critical condition.
- Washington County did not report as of 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
- Essex County reported one death and 15 new cases. At least four people are hospitalized.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 34 coronavirus patients, down from 39 patients Wednesday. One person is in intensive care and 17 patients are no longer contagious, but not well enough to be discharged.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 63 coronavirus patients, down from 67 patients Wednesday.
For Wednesday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- Saratoga County reported one death, for a total of 83. The county also reported 256 new cases, for a total of 9,447 confirmed cases since March. There were 72 recoveries, for a total of 5,270 recoveries.
- There are 4,094 people currently ill and 105 are hospitalized, the same as Tuesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: seven town of Corinth residents (for a total of 54), two village of Corinth residents (for a total of 42), three Hadley residents (for a total of 27), three Moreau residents (for a total of 188), one Northumberland resident (for a total of 85), four town of Saratoga residents (for a total of 54), seven South Glens Falls residents (for a total of 42) and nine Wilton residents (for a total of 275).
- Still ill: 47 town of Corinth residents, 40 village of Corinth residents, 24 Hadley residents, 185 Moreau residents, 84 Northumberland residents, 50 town of Saratoga residents, 15 Schuylerville residents, 35 South Glens Falls residents, 16 Victory residents and 266 Wilton residents.
- Recovered: one Schuylerville resident.
- Deaths since March (unchanged from Tuesday): None in the town or village of Corinth, one in Hadley, nine in Moreau, none in Northumberland, one in the town of Saratoga, four in Wilton, none in Schuylerville, none in South Glens Falls and none in Victory.
- The Capital Region reported 814 new cases, for a positive test rate of 6.5%, which brought the weekly average to 6.9%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 5.7% and a weekly average of 6.1%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 5.1% and a weekly average of 5%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 5.8% and a weekly average of 7.4%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 1.8% and a weekly average of 3.6%.
- Statewide, 13,886 people tested positive, for a positive test rate of 6.18%.
- There were 9.055 people hospitalized with coronavirus Wednesday and 174 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.