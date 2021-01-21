Warren County: Stop going to work sick

People are going to work and school sick, and later testing positive for coronavirus, Warren County Health Services warned.

“It is imperative that you please stay home if ill,” county spokesman Don Lehman said.

Many new cases involve people exposed at work, where people keep going despite coronavirus symptoms, he said.

The county also received 100 more doses of vaccine, which it is using to continue vaccinating law enforcement and firefighters. The county has an agreement with New York state to use the vaccines for that purpose and will have them all administered within 24 hours of receiving, Lehman said.

In Washington County, Public Health briefly announced that it would vaccinate people age 65 and older this weekend. The clinic filled almost immediately. Public Health officials will continue with more clinics when they receive more vaccine doses.

Vaccine update

New York state has administered 93% of the first doses sent, and the rest will be administered Friday.